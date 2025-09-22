X-Rite Adds New Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors (FHI) Color Library To PantoneLIVE Digital Color Ecosystem

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. — September 22, 2025 — X-Rite Incorporated, a global supplier of color science and technology, today announced the addition of the Pantone TPG color library to its PantoneLIVE™ digital color ecosystem. Part of the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors (FHI) system, the new library enables accurate digital visualization and communication of Pantone TPG colors across a variety of applications, including leather goods, ceramics, cosmetics, and other hard surfaces. This helps apparel and home goods brands maintain color consistency from design through production and assembly across a range of different substrates and materials.

Available through the PantoneLIVE Production – Plastics, Coatings & Textile subscription, the Pantone TPG (Textile Paper – Green) libraries are specifically designed for use on coated materials such as paints and leather as well as being used in cosmetics. These lacquer-coated color standards provide a visual reference that matches back to their corresponding TCX (Textile Cotton System) colors. This alignment ensures color consistency across materials, whether designing for textiles or hard goods, allowing brands and suppliers to ensure design intent is achieved and color is produced quickly and accurately.

As consumer product lifecycles shorten and the demand for speed and consistency grows, the new TPG libraries in PantoneLIVE help eliminate costly guesswork and delays in color development. Designers and manufacturers can preview achievable, production-ready color options digitally, reducing approvals, rework, and physical sampling. With over 4,000 Pantone FHI colors now accessible through PantoneLIVE, the expanded digital color library supports a wide range of applications across fashion, home furnishings, accessories, cosmetics, and ceramics.

“PantoneLIVE now extends its value to brand owners who rely on the FHI system to specify and manage color across both soft and hard materials,” said Pieter Mulder, Director Global Brand Accounts, X-Rite and Pantone. “By digitizing Pantone TPG colors and aligning them with TCX textile standards, we’re giving designers and suppliers a unified, reliable approach to producing accurate color across materials while speeding up production.”

Digital Color Solutions for the Textile Industry

PantoneLIVE integrates with X-Rite’s portfolio of software and hardware solutions for the textile industry, including Textile Color Hub for brand color specification and approval, Color iMatch for formulation, Color iQC for quality control, and X-Rite spectrophotometers for precise color measurement. Together, these solutions create a connected workflow helping brands, dye houses, and manufacturers streamline communication, reduce color matching time, and improve time to market by up to 75%.

“These new PantoneLIVE libraries, combined with X-Rite’s measurement solutions, give brands and suppliers the ability to preview and deliver consistent color across the full production chain,” continued Mulder. “That means less guesswork—and more confidence that the final product will look exactly as intended.”

For more information on digital color workflow solutions for textile brands and manufacturers, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/cpg-textiles

