INX International Ink Co. Strengthens Status As A Great Place To Work

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — September 9, 2025 — INX International Ink Co. continues to score high marks with its employees. In a survey conducted by the Great Place to Work® organization, INX has earned recertification after employee satisfaction ratings reached an all-time high in the past three years.

With 78 percent of employees confirming INX has a vibrant workplace culture, it represents a seven point increase from last year and far exceeds the 57 percent average of typical United States companies. Bryce Kristo, INX President and CEO, believes the yearly improvements are attributed to the outstanding culture employees and management have built together.

“This certification is more than a milestone. It’s a reflection of the trust, collaboration, and care that defines our workplace,” said Kristo, who has worked at INX since 1991. “This recognition is based entirely on our employees’ feedback, and this year’s results are our strongest to date.”

Kristo cited several categories he was especially proud of. Eighty six percent of the employees who responded agreed they have the resources and equipment to do their job, and can take time off when needed. Seventy two percent acknowledged feeling good about the ways INX contributes to the community, which is a nine point increase compared to last year.

The survey prepared by the Great Place to Work organization, one of the world’s foremost authorities on workplace culture, asked employees to respond to 60 statements on a 1-5 scale. According to Heather Seville, Vice President of HR and Risk Manager, INX’s score improved in 57 of the categories this year.

“We scored especially high in regards to treating employees fairly, being a physically safe place to work, making them feel welcome when they join the company, and the areas Bryce Kristo mentioned,” she said. “Our results this year highlight the dedication shown by leaders, supervisors, and individual team members throughout the organization. By prioritizing listening, support, and connection, these shared efforts have made a meaningful impact of how employees experience our workplace.”

Posted: September 9, 2025

Source: INX International Ink Co.