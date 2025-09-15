AATCC Releases Century Edition Of Test Methods Manual And Opens Registration For Upcoming Committee Meetings

DURHAM, N.C. — September 12, 2025 — The 2025 Volume 100 marks the Century Edition of the AATCC Manual of International Test Methods and Procedures and is still available. AATCC has decided to use a special red cover to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Manual. Containing two new standards and sixteen revised standards, the latest Manual provides industry professionals with the most up-to-date textile testing procedures and methods available.

To enable textile industry personnel to stay on pace with the newest technologies and achieve excellence in testing and quality control, AATCC makes accessing the 2025 Manual quick and convenient through multiple purchase formats. Interested buyers can acquire the new edition Manual in hardback binding or as a downloadable PDF. Individual test method standards can also be purchased. All items are available via the AATCC Online Store as a PDF.

To support IT security protocols that discourage the use of USB devices as potential intrusion points or risks to company’s networks, AATCC has discontinued the USB version of the Manual and instead offers a PDF download of the Manual. Remember to switch to the 2025 Manual when it is released as either a hardback or PDF to stay aligned with the most current methods available.

New Standards

Two new standards were developed, one is test method TM216, and the other is laboratory procedure LP6. Both standards address urgent industry needs.

AATCC TM216-2024, Test Method for Measuring the Odor Adsorbency of Textile Materials Using a Representative Malodor of Human Origin. New-Developed by AATCC Committee RA31 Antimicrobial Activity Test Methods.

This method provides a quantitative procedure for evaluating the degree of odor adsorbent activity on a textile as measured by the reduction in isovaleric acid concentration of a treated sample relative to a reference.

AATCC LP6-2024, Laboratory Procedure for Preparation of Appearance Evaluation Area.: New-Developed by AATCC Committee RA61 Appearance Retention Test Methods.

This Laboratory Procedure provides guidance on preparing an appearance evaluation area, including selecting and verifying lamps. The use of LED lighting is addressed.

Revised Standards

AATCC TM92-2024, Test Method for Chlorine, Retained, Tensile Loss: Single Sample. Revised to align section headings with the AATCC style guidelines and to correct History section order.

AATCC TM103-2024, Test Method for Bacterial Alpha-Amylase Enzymes used in Desizing. Revised to align with the style guidelines.

AATCC TM117-2024, Test Method for Colorfastness to Heat: Dry (Excluding Pressing. Revised to align with style guidelines and renumber sections.

AATCC TM175-2024, Test Method for Stain Resistance: Pile Floor Coverings. Revised to align to the AATCC style guidelines.

AATCC TM196-2024, Test Method for Colorfastness to Sodium Hypochlorite of a Textile Floor Covering. Revised to align to the AATCC style guidelines and for clarity.

AATCC M11-2024, Glossary of AATCC Standard Ter­minology. Revised to add new terminology.

AATCC M13-2024, Rules of Procedure for AATCC Test Method and Technology Committees. Revised to reflect current Association practices and policies.

Editorially Revised Standards

AATCC TM16.2-2023e, Test Method for Colorfastness to Light: Carbon-Arc. Editorially revised to adjust numbering.

AATCC TM141-2019e, Test Method for Compatibility of Basic Dyes for Acrylic Fibers. Editorially revised to adjust numbering.

AATCC TM144-2022e, Test Method for Alkali in Wet Processed Textiles: Total. Editorially revised to adjust numbering.

AATCC TM165-1999e10(2021) e2, Test Method for Colorfastness to Crocking: Textile Floor Coverings-Crockmeter. Editorially revised to update the toler­ance of pH of Crockmeter Test Cloth.

AATCC TM169-2020e, Test Method for Weather Resis­tance of Textiles: Xenon Lamp Exposure. Editorially revised to update table references.

AATCC TM186-2023e, Test Method for Weather Resistance: UV Light and Moisture Exposure. Editorially revised to update history section to fix a typographical error.

AATCC TM195-2011e2(2017) e5, Test Method for Liquid Moisture Management Properties of Textile Fabrics. Editorially revised to update Figure 1.

AATCC TM214-2022e, Test Method for Measuring Con­densation on Textiles in a Humid Microclimate. Editorially revised to update images and reference locations.

Withdrawn

AATCC TM122-2019, Test Method for Carpet Soiling; Service Soiling. Withdrawn.

AATCC M10-2018e, Barre: Visual Assessment Descrip­tive Terms and Terminology. Withdrawn.

Back Matter Change

Rosters, list of past living presidents, foundation, joint and committee reports have been removed as of 2024. The most up-to-date information can be found on www.aatcc.org. Reports from Research Committees can be accessed by visiting www.aatcc.org/standards/#updates.

Register Now for AATCC Committee Meetings

AATCC extends an open invitation for all interested professionals to have a seat at the table and help shape the future of textiles by registering to participate in upcoming committee meetings. These volunteer-led committees create test methods, measurements, specifications, and educational resources that enable quality, safety, sustainability, and innovation across textile supply chains worldwide.

Guidelines for textile processing, manufacturing, testing, and compliance are improved through the lending of invaluable expertise by committee members. Unique perspectives that promote innovation and establish baseline metrics are contributed by participants. Insider access to emerging technologies and trends influencing textile materials, production methods, safety testing, sustainability measures, and cutting-edge inventions on the horizon is gained through engagement with these pivotal committees.

AATCC provides platforms for students, industry experts and everyone in between to contribute their passions and insights. These platforms include open committee meetings, technical resources, networking opportunities, and more. Committee participation is free and open to all who desire to learn, as well as to lead progress. By engaging with AATCC’s diverse array of committees, volunteers can directly influence the responsible, informed, and sustainable advancement of textiles globally.

Administrative Committee Meetings

AATCC members determine the direction of the Association. Attend virtual Administrative Committee Meetings to learn or lead new projects for conferences, membership, education, and more. There is no fee to attend, and your input is welcome. The fall series includes meetings with the technical committees on statistics and editorial review. Whether you are a math nerd, a language fanatic, or just a textile fan, there’s a place for you in an AATCC committee!

Research Committee Meetings

Join AATCC members and other industry stakeholders to help develop and revise standards and testing materials used around the world. This year AATCC is hosting the Research Committee Meetings at the StateView Hotel located at 2451 Alumni Dr, Raleigh, NC, USA.

If travel isn’t an option, you can still join meetings remotely. Meetings are open to all—no membership or fee required. If you’re looking for leadership experience, an opportunity to boost your reputation as an expert in your field, or a way to give back to the industry, this is your chance! A complete schedule of meetings and events is posted online. Advance registration is appreciated to facilitate planning.

Get Involved

AATCC committee meetings are working meetings. They are also an opportunity to meet people from across industry and around the world. Whether the discussion focuses on defining sustainability or choosing the location for an upcoming conference, there is always something new to learn and room to share.

Posted: September 15, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)