Ultrafabrics Debuts Brisa Ellora, A Breathable And Sustainable Upholstery Collection

NEW YORK — August 5, 2025 — Ultrafabrics, a global supplier of high-performance coated fabrics and alternative leathers, introduces Brisa Ellora, a new upholstery collection designed to bring breathable comfort and style to a wide range of interiors. Named after the word “cloud,” Ellora is engineered for softness, sustainability, and soothing appeal that’s ideal for a variety of applications, including commercial, residential, hospitality, healthcare, automotive, and more.

Crafted to reflect the natural beauty of drifting clouds, Brisa Ellora is part of Ultrafabrics’ breathable family of fabrics, alongside Brisa, Brisa Distressed, Brisa Frontier, and Brisa Forecast. Defined by its subtle texture, refined matte finish, and proprietary ventilation system that enhances airflow for added comfort, the material balances elevated aesthetics with functional performance. The Brisa Ellora collection launches with 25 nature-inspired colorways, ranging from soft warm neutrals to earthy mid-tones and rich jewel tones. These hues are thoughtfully curated to coordinate with the broader Brisa family, offering designers effortless opportunities for layering across applications.

“With Brisa Ellora, our goal was to design a fabric that feels as good as it looks,” says Jennifer Hendren, Vice President of Product Development at Ultrafabrics. “It delivers breathable comfort, long-lasting durability, and a refined aesthetic that offers designers an adaptable solution they can rely on, no matter the space.”

Brisa Ellora’s sustainable construction includes a blended backcloth made with recycled polyester and FSC/PEFC certified rayon—each linear yard contains approximately eight recycled plastic bottles. It offers industry-leading durability with 300,000 double rubs (Wyzenbeek) and 160,000 rubs (Martindale), and features a soft-touch feel and long-lasting performance. Brisa Ellora also boasts notable acoustic properties when paired with Novawall systems (available in North America only). The collection is bleach-cleanable with a 1:5 bleach-to-water solution, does not contain any added formaldehyde or Red List chemicals, and is both SCS Indoor Advantage Gold certified and REACH compliant. Designed with longevity in mind, Brisa Ellora retains its pristine appearance even in high-use environments and withstands commonly used cleaners and disinfectants.

From high-traffic commercial environments to residential spaces, Brisa Ellora is engineered to meet the needs of modern interiors by offering a premium combination of beauty, performance, and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Ultrafabrics and its award-winning materials, visit ultrafabricsinc.com.

Posted: August 5, 2025

Source: Ultrafabrics