Sapphire Finishing Mills Joins Cascale, Bringing Pakistan’s Textile Voice To The Global Sustainability Table

LAHORE, Pakistan — August 11, 2025 — Sapphire Finishing Mills Ltd., one of Pakistan’s leading textile manufacturers, has joined Cascale (formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition) as a Corporate Full Member, becoming one of the first few from the country to align with this influential global network committed to responsible manufacturing.

Effective May 2025, the membership expands Sapphire’s access to the complete Higg Index suite of tools, now including the Higg Product Tools, such as the Material Sustainability Index (MSI) and the Product Module (PM). These build on Sapphire’s existing use of the Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) and the Facility Social & Labor Module (FSLM), which have guided its sustainability efforts for several years. Collectively, these tools offer a globally recognized, standardized framework for assessing sustainability performance across environmental, social, and product-level dimensions.

“At Sapphire Finishing Mills, sustainability isn’t a checkbox, it’s part of how we operate every day. Joining Cascale gives us the structure and tools to push further, measure better, and drive meaningful change. Representing Pakistan’s textile sector on this platform is both an honor and a responsibility we take seriously.” said Raffay Bin Rauf, Head of Sustainability at Sapphire Finishing Mills Limited.

As a full corporate Cascale member, Sapphire becomes part of a global community of over 300 organizations across 30+ countries, all using the Higg Index to inform strategic decisions, report progress, and drive continuous improvement. Though the tools don’t provide real-time analytics, they deliver consistent, evidence-based reporting that helps companies stay aligned with long-term ESG goals.

For Sapphire, this membership builds on existing efforts already guided by the Higg Facility Tools and now enhanced by access to Product Tools. Key focus areas include:

Low-impact manufacturing and emissions reduction , guided by FEM

, guided by FEM Smarter water and chemical usage , informed by Higg scores

, informed by Higg scores Fair labor practices and worker empowerment , aligned with FSLM

, aligned with FSLM Transparency and traceability, now extended through MSI and PM

This milestone marks a step forward not just for Sapphire, but for Pakistan’s broader textile industry, demonstrating that sustainability and innovation can (and must) go hand in hand.

Posted: August 11, 2025

Source: Sapphire Mills — Part Of The Sapphire Group