Integris Composites Unveils Campus Ballistic Shield For School Shooting Response

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — August 25, 2025 — Integris Composites — a global supplier of armor protection for military, police and security — today introduced a ballistic shield designed for storage in schools to provide police protective equipment during active shooter incidents.

The Campus Response Shield, rated Level III+, debuted at the National Tactical Officers Association annual conference and trade show along with two other tactical shields, at Booth 825 in the Gaylord National Resort exhibit hall.

“This is the first time we’ve exhibited directly to law enforcement and the first tactical shield developed specifically for U.S. agencies,” said Kim McNeely, director of business development.

The Campus Response Shield is part of the emerging “situational armor” category — physical protection pre-installed in public spaces vulnerable to assaults or terrorist attacks. In January, Integris introduced the Concealed Response Shield System, featuring a shield hidden in a cabinet for rapid access by police and security personnel responding to an active shooter.

The new shield is being offered to school officials in Texas, where state law now requires every public and open-charter school to keep at least one ballistic shield on campus. The Uvalde Strong Act, enacted in June, mandates improvements to school safety infrastructure — including ballistic shields — and updated response protocols. The law, effective September 1, was passed after the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“Today, Integris is not only working closely with public-interest organizations to address school violence, but we’re also engaging SWAT teams and other government organizations to develop innovative protection during attacks. We believe our contribution to situational armor is essential to protect innocent people,” McNeely said.

Three police shields launched

The 10-pound Campus Response Shield is the lightest of three Level III ballistic shields introduced to U.S. law enforcement today. Integris also presented the 13-pound Level III Fuse Shield for rapid deployment teams and the 20.9-pound Magnetic Shield, engineered for instant attachment to doors or vehicles.

All three shields meet National Institute of Justice Standard 0101.06 ballistic threat ratings.

“Our competitive advantage is not only the lower cost of these shields compared to similar products, but also the product development with direct input by operators,” said Tristan Cordova, director of business development.

“The composite Campus Response Shield is compact and lightweight, optimized for mobility and offers multi-strike stopping power against the three threats that qualify it as offering NIJ Level III+ protection,” Cordova said.

The shield is tested to stop:

7.62x51mm NATO M80 ball ammunition, a general-purpose military cartridge used by NATO forces.

7.62x39mm PS ball ammunition, designed for AK-47 rifles and widely used globally.

5.56x45mm M193, the original standard cartridge for M16 rifles, commonly deployed internationally.

Tier One status

Integris Composites has delivered armor and survivability solutions for 30 years, producing body armor plates for soldiers through U.S. military contracts and to law enforcement agencies through leading police suppliers.

The company holds Tier One supplier credentials with aerospace original equipment manufacturers and prime defense contractors worldwide. Recently Integris was chosen as the armor systems supplier for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft helicopter program and for the MH-139 Grey Wolf with Boeing, among other awards. Tier One suppliers are recognized for advanced technical capabilities, quality standards and major aircraft system design, engineering and integration responsibility.

Integris is a global engineering company specializing in composite armor for land vehicles, aircraft, naval vessels, protective housings for optronics and other sensitive technologies, and personal protection. Formerly TenCate Advanced Armor, Integris rebranded in 2023 and has earned a reputation for innovative survivability solutions.

Posted: August 26, 2025

Source: Integris Composites, Inc.