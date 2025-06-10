Berger Textiles Earns Platinum Certification From EcoVadis For Sustainability Performance

KREFELD, Germany — June 10, 2025 — Berger Textiles announces today that it has received a Platinum medal from EcoVadis for its European operations. The award places Berger Textiles in the top 1% of companies, out of more than 130,000 businesses assessed worldwide.

The recognition reflects Berger Textiles’ consistent work to reduce its environmental impact across all areas of its operations. The company was among the first in the industry to adopt recycled PET fabrics, launching its EVO range containing sustainable alternatives to its most popular textiles. At this year’s FESPA Global Print Expo, the company has intensified this commitment by making some of its current portfolio only available as their EVO version*.

As a result of these efforts, Berger Textiles has also achieved other certifications including GRS[1], OEKO-TEX, and GOTS. Three years ago, the company introduced its “we.respect” sustainability manifesto, which unified the company’s sustainability efforts into a single, documented strategy, highlighting the discipline as a central part of how the business operates.

Talking about the latest award, Alessandro Lanfranconi, CEO of Berger Textiles, says: “We’re incredibly proud to receive the EcoVadis Platinum certification, which recognises the efforts we’ve made to integrate sustainability into every decision, alongside product performance. As highlighted in our sustainability manifesto, this goes beyond environmental considerations. People are also a key pillar of this strategy, which is why we’ve made sustainability part of how we work, source, produce, and deliver our fabrics. It reinforces our conviction that performance and responsibility go hand-in-hand, and we’re proud to offer textile solutions that not only meet their high-performance demands but also contribute to a more sustainable future.”

EcoVadis is a global organisation that assesses companies on their environmental and social performance, rating companies across 21 criteria within four key areas: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The company bases its ratings on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The assessment helps companies understand where they stand and how they can continue to improve every day.

In addition to soft signage, Berger Textiles also offers functional architectural home and fashion ranges, all showcased through its unique simple and visual periodic table catalogue, which clusters products according to their intended applications.

Learn more about Berger Textiles’ sustainability work and read its full ‘we.respect’ manifesto here.

[1] Full EVO, aside from Fiber EVO which is made from recycled PET fibres instead of PET yarn.

Posted: June 10, 2025

Source: Berger Textiles