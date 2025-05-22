Navis TubeTex Partners With Pluvia To Deliver Expanded Sales And Support For Continuous Washing And Bleaching Applications

LEXINGTON, N.C. — May 22, 2025 — Navis TubeTex, a leader in engineering advanced textile finishing and processing solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Pluvia, a European-based innovator in sustainable textile machinery. Through this collaboration, Navis will support the sales and service of Pluvia’s continuous ranges for washing and bleaching in the North American market.

This partnership brings together two companies known for performance, innovation, and customer commitment. Pluvia’s cutting-edge technology is recognized globally for its efficiency and sustainability in wet finishing processes. By aligning with Navis’ established sales and service infrastructure, this partnership ensures North American customers will now have local access to Pluvia’s advanced continuous ranges, along with expert support for installation, operation, and maintenance.

“Pluvia has developed an impressive suite of technologies that are efficient and aligned with Navis in our drive for more sustainable, high-performance solutions,” said Will Motchar, President and CEO of Navis TubeTex. “We’re proud to bring these systems into our offering and confident this partnership will deliver added value to a broader customer base”. “Partnering with Navis TubeTex allows us to serve our North American customers with the responsiveness and technical expertise Navis has provided its customers in the US market,” said Murat Agagunduz, CEO of Pluvia, “We’re excited to work with a company that shares our values in innovation, quality, and sustainability.”

Effective immediately, US based customers can reach out to Navis for sales inquiries, technical support, spare parts, and service related to Pluvia continuous ranges completing a full range of finishing technologies to serve the textiles, nonwovens, and other finished goods markets.

Posted: May 22, 2025

Source: Navis TubeTex