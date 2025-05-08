Advanced Textiles Association® (ATA) Announces Many New Member Benefits

ROSEVILLE, MN — May 7, 2025 — Advanced Textiles Association® (ATA) is excited to introduce ATA Perks Plus, a new suite of benefits to support members in both their personal and professional lives. Available to ATA members in the U.S. and Canada as well as their employees, some perks extend to international members.

To join ATA and take advantage of these perks, email Kimberly and Taresa at membership@textiles.org

“We continuously seek ways to enhance and clearly showcase the value we provide to our members. This step is part of our ongoing commitment to strengthening that value proposition,” said Steve Schiffman, ATA President/CEO.

One new benefit comes from a vendor that is already popular among industrial businesses: Cintas gives exclusive discounts on uniforms, supplies and more.

Other benefits extend to both work and play. Trusted Translations gives 25% off translation and interpretation services, while Engine—also available to international members—provides savings on both business and leisure travel. To ease travel costs even further, members can save up to 50% with Hertz car rentals.

Members can purchase floral arrangements and gifts with a 25% discount from FTD Companies and save on purchases, both at work and home, through Ace Hardware, Lowes, GE, ODP Business Solutions, Staples and more. In addition, Lenovo offers ATA members high-quality, secure and user-friendly technology and computer products at a discount. T-Mobile offers member discounts on monthly plans, devices, team management and mobile security, while Amazon Business gives you a wide range of exclusive benefits.

Operational support is also a part of ATA Perks Plus. Members can access resources for things like marketing and payroll, with a 60-day free trial of Constant Contact’s email marketing and online survey services and discounted prepaid monthly plans thereafter, and discounted payroll services from ADP with no setup fee. A new benefit from UPS enhances ATA’s existing preferred shipping offerings from FedEx and freight providers and saves members substantially each year.

Additionally, ATA has launched a Business Succession Planning benefit, offering business valuations, buy-sell agreement assistance and exit strategy planning, helping owners prepare for both planned and unplanned events. Many assume succession happens only after retirement, but statistics show it often occurs much earlier.

After receiving member feedback, we’ve secured a new broker for ATA Business Insurance. Forrest T. Jones has an almost 70-year track record of providing cost- effective and industry-specific insurance solutions. Members will have access to options like Property, Inland Marine, Liability, Work Comp/EPL, Cyber and more.

This expanded suite of member benefits is part of ATA’s commitment to forge member connections and help our members grow their businesses.

“The team at ATA has been listening to our members to identify and meet their business needs. We are committed to finding new ways to enhance the value of ATA membership, and this is just a start.” said Sheila Sumner, CFO and Vice President of ATA.

“We’re thrilled to introduce these enhanced benefits and look forward to seeing our members take full advantage of them.”

You can learn more about each individual benefit, its perks and which member countries qualify on our website: https://www.textiles.org/membership/benefits/#tab-30f3c6c7a2d30258aee

Posted: May 8, 2025

Source: The Advanced Textiles Association® (ATA)