Sweet Living Group Secures Strong U.S. Patent Portfolio for EcoZinc® Technology to Drive Sustainable Innovation in Textiles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — April 18, 2025 — Sweet Living Group, a pioneer in sustainable material innovation, is proud to announce significant advancements in the protection and commercialization of its EcoZinc® technology with the expansion of its U.S.-based patent portfolio. These patents offer robust intellectual property protection across a diverse range of applications in fiber and fabric development. This protection enables the creation of safer and more environmentally friendly materials for the textile industry.

The EcoZinc technology platform — focused on using eco-friendly, zinc-based compounds in fabrics — has now been secured by 18 U.S. patents, affirming Sweet Living Group’s commitment to advancing clean and functional textiles rooted in American innovation. Considering recent regulatory and technological shifts, our U.S. patents are an essential safeguard for domestic advancements in sustainable materials and functional fabrics.

“We believe strongly in aligning protection with purpose,” said Jason Rosenberg, M.D, co-founder and director of Advanced Technology at Sweet Living Group. “Our U.S. patents not only validate the uniqueness of EcoZinc, but they also give our partners the confidence to develop next-generation textile solutions that are healthier for people and the planet.”

Sweet Living Group is currently working with a growing network of industry partners to bring EcoZinc-enabled fibers and fabrics to market — with applications spanning apparel, healthcare, bedding, and technical textiles. The company also welcomes collaboration from entities that share its vision of sustainable innovation.

As part of this strategy, Sweet Living Group is actively exploring strategic partnerships, including the potential sale or licensing of its patent portfolio, to organizations that can help accelerate the development and deployment of this vital technology.

“In a world increasingly focused on sustainability and health, EcoZinc represents a transformative opportunity. Whether through licensing, joint development, or acquisition, we are open to working with like-minded partners who see the future in what we have created,” Dr. Rosenberg added.

Posted: April 21, 2025

Source: The Sweet Living Group