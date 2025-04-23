Cotton Incorporated And Abbode Debut The Heirloom Collection

NEW YORK — April 22, 2025 — Cotton Incorporated and New York City embroidery studio Abbode are weaving together tradition and modern elegance with the launch of the Heirloom Collection—a limited-edition line of 100% cotton table linens and kitchen accessories inspired by spring’s beauty and the joy of gathering around the table.

Bringing artistry to the table, the Heirloom Collection features a cotton apron, an embroidered table runner and whimsical “cake” napkins, each adorned with Abbode’s signature hand-drawn designs. Vibrant ranunculus from the Carlsbad Flower Fields, bright daffodils, playful cutlery, and decadent cake slices add a touch of nostalgia and romance to every meal.

Crafted with sustainability and longevity in mind, these 100% cotton pieces are more than just beautiful—they’re designed to be used, loved and passed down for generations. Free from microplastics and easy to wash, the collection offers a stylish alternative to disposable materials. The collection made a stunning debut at the Cotton x Cake Picnic at the Carlsbad Flower Fields in San Diego, where guests got a first look at these charming, heirloom-quality pieces, designed to turn everyday moments into lasting memories.

“This collaboration is a love letter to cotton’s beauty and resilience,” said Kim Kitchings, senior vice president of consumer marketing at Cotton Incorporated. “By choosing high-quality, reusable cotton pieces, we’re inviting consumers to embrace sustainability in a way that feels warm, personal and effortlessly elegant.”

“At Abbode, we believe in turning everyday items into keepsakes,” said Abigail Price, founder of Abbode. “This collection is meant to be used, loved and celebrated—whether it’s draped over a table for Sunday brunch or tucked away as a cherished family heirloom.”

With the Cotton x Abbode Heirloom Collection, Cotton Incorporated is encouraging consumers to rethink their kitchens and dining spaces—trading single-use materials for pieces that tell a story and grow more meaningful over time.

The Cotton x Abbode Heirloom Collection will be available at ShopAbbode.com beginning April 22, 2025:

Cotton x Abbode Table Runner – $125

Cotton x Abbode Apron – $58

Cotton x Abbode Cake Napkins – $24 each / $75 set of four

Cotton x Abbode Collection Set – $225

Posted: April 23, 2025

Source: Cotton Incorporated