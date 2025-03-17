The Textile Industry Re-Imagined: Industry Panel At Functional Fabric Fair Spring 2025

WINTER PARK, FL. — March 17, 2025 — TheTextileGateway.org has assembled a distinguished panel of industry leaders to discuss: The Textile Industry Re-Imagined Through Education and Work Force Development. The panel will be part of the Expert Talks presented at the Functional Fabric Fair held at the Portland Convention Center, April 14 – 16, 2025. The panelists include: Organization Representative Position

Sasha Stolyarov — CEO, AFFOA

Haskell Beckham — VP of innovation, Columbia Sportswear

Amy Bircher Bruyn — CEO/Founder, MMI Textiles

David Hinks — Dean-Wilson College of Textiles, NC State University

Cheryl Smyre — VP Advanced Materials | Ciclo®, Parkdale Mills

The panel will address critical challenges facing the textile industry, including: how to find skilled workers; attract entry level staff; and, inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators. College and university textile programs are also challenged in trying to attract new students. Many younger students are not learning about textiles and have a narrow view of career path opportunities. Students don’t realize research and product development are significant segments of the domestic industry. New technologies and the need for sustainability will continue to drive textile innovation. As a result, there are growing opportunities for scientists, biologists, engineers and chemists, who never thought about a career in textiles.

To revitalize the industry for the future will require education, outreach, and industry engagement.

Tom Swantko, director of TheTextileGateway.org, explained, “Today’s elementary and high school students are generally learning very little about textiles, and even less about career path opportunities. Outreach is critically needed to educate and excite students about the incredible future of textiles!”

The challenges are significant and will take considerable effort. Amy Bircher Bruyn, CEO and Founder of MMI Textiles, believes revitalizing the textile industry will be difficult, requiring participation of industry businesses, associations, and textile schools. “I truly feel there needs to be a consortium oftextile associations, coming together to do this much needed work,” states Amy. “It can’t be done with a few. In order to succeed, the project has to be conducted through a mighty force of many committed textile industry leaders.”

Attend this Textile Industry Panel event at the Spring 2025 Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, OR, to learn how you can become part of this exciting movement! The Panel will be held on Tuesday, April 15 at 2:30 PM.

