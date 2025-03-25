MAGIC Nashville Returns With Two-Days Of Networking, Entertainment And Spotlighting Local Fashion Collections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — March 25, 2025 — MAGIC Nashville is set to bring the heart and soul of Nashville to life with a dynamic showcase of local and national brands across apparel, accessories and footwear to the Music City Center April 16-17. The premier fashion event will blend high-energy shopping, networking and entertainment, offering attendees an exclusive first look at seasonal collections and local brands.

More than 370 established and emerging brands are expected to exhibit, including OTRA Eyewear, Lysse, DIFF Charitable Eyewear, Hidden Jeans, Tribal, Frye and FRNCH. A curated assortment of brands and products from top selling categories including women’s sportswear, young contemporary and trend apparel, footwear, accessories, home, gift and beauty will be on display to influential retailers from boutique and specialty stores, big box, online and key regional retailers, such as Altar’d State, Cracker Barrell Old Country Store, Tilly’s, Molly Green, Palmetto Moon, These Three, Mountain High Outfitters, Journeys, Hollie Ray, Bobbles & Lace, among others.

MAGIC Nashville continues to be a thriving hub for fashion innovators, thought leaders and industry insiders to come together to discuss everything from the latest regional trends, to business building strategies and timely industry focused conversations. Attendees will experience hands-on activations including trend displays and giveaways, expert-led panels and valuable networking opportunities.

The annually anticipated opening night party will mark the start of the southern celebration at Nudies Honky Tonk on April 16, starting at 6:30 p.m., with live music, networking and drinks at the longest-standing bar in the city. “MAGIC Nashville is the regional destination for the evolving consumer landscape at a critical annual touchpoint for retailers to stay ahead of the curve,” says Jordan Rudow, vice president of MAGIC. “With the resources provided at a more localized, special market, brands will also be equipped with the tools to thrive and differentiate for the future.”

Education at MAGIC Nashville will include a session on transforming “Browsers to Buyers,” which provides practical tactics to create stronger customer relationships, keep shoppers engaged and boost sales by turning casual browsers into dedicated buyers. Other sessions include “Unveiling Fashion’s Next Chapter: 2025 Consumer Analysis,” a data-driven deep dive into expected shopping trends and behaviors that will motivate shopping, as well as analysis of trending products and categories in 2025 across womenswear.

Upcoming 2025 show dates include MAGIC Las Vegas, August 18-20, MAGIC New York, September 14-16 and MAGIC Nashville, trading October 2-3.

To register as an attendee or to learn more about any MAGIC marketplace events, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com

Posted: March 25, 2025

Source: Informa Markets Fashion, branded as MMGNET Group