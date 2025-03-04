Luxinar Revolutionizes Sample Processing With Its Smart Laboratory

KINGSTON UPON HULL, England — March 3, 2025 — Luxinar, a supplier of laser technology, has expanded its services to customers worldwide by setting up a smart applications laboratory for its ultrashort pulse (USP) laser sources at its UK headquarters.

Luxinar has installed cameras to capture and live-stream laser processing trials, including at microscopic levels, at its innovative applications lab. Luxinar’s applications engineers can demonstrate processes and share information in real-time during application trials, customers can give instant feedback, and processes can be modified and repeated if needed. Using Microsoft Teams, customers interact live with Luxinar’s engineers, seeing and hearing the laser processing of their material. Cameras provide an overview of the entire lab and the operators, as well as a close-up view of the work piece during laser processing. With a microscope in the same lab, customers can examine the results in detail at every stage of the test, and a recording of the whole process and discussions can be shared later if desired.

Benefits for customers:

Direct access to application experts in coordination with Luxinar’s regional offices;

Real-time process iterations;

Short sample turnaround time; an.d

Reduced cost

The smart lab represents one of Luxinar’s three Competence Centres: in addition to its manufacturing site and headquarters in Hull, Luxinar has access to equipment and lasers at two other UK locations to allow the speedy processing of a wide range of materials. Available measurement equipment includes stereo and optical microscopes, SEM with EDX capability, and FTIR/ATR spectroscopy.

Yannick Galais, sales director at Luxinar, stated: “We are delighted to offer our customers this smart technology. By streaming live processing of customer sample materials and enabling customers to interact with our applications engineers, we have reduced sample turnaround times and generated new solutions. This novel approach will enhance knowledge sharing with our customers and allow them to accelerate the development of custom-made solutions for their markets.”

Luxinar’s Competence Centres are open to new and existing customers and OEMs. The laboratories are well-equipped to carry out various application tests, including cutting, marking, engraving, drilling, scribing and ablation using the samples supplied by each customer. Luxinar’s experienced applications engineers replicate the conditions of each application as closely as possible in the lab. They provide detailed application reports outlining their findings, laser-processed samples for evaluation, and complimentary advice to help determine the best laser for each application.

Posted: March 4, 2025

Source: Luxinar