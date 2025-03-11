Li & Fung Announces Licensing Partnership With Vera Bradley For Updated Home Line 

HONG KONG — March 11, 2025 — In a deal facilitated by Vera Bradley’s licensing agency, IMG Licensing, Li & Fung Ltd. announced a licensing partnership with Vera Bradley for a new line of soft home goods and accessories. The new collections will update the brand’s home offerings and channel the iconic Vera Bradley DNA with a fresh twist. The line will be available for wholesale distribution at department stores, off-price retailers, and the clubs channel, and online and in select Vera Bradley stores, for Fall 2025 and early Spring 2026 deliveries.

Working closely with the Vera Bradley team, Li & Fung has refreshed the brand’s home line into new collections that feel familiar and reinvigorated. The new Heritage, Reimagined, and Celebrate collections span bedding, bath, beach, and tabletop items, featuring fabrics prominent in the home market and inspired by beloved Vera Bradley bags and accessories.

“At Vera Bradley, we’ve always believed in the power of pattern and color to bring joy to everyday life. Now, we’re thrilled to extend that vision beyond bags and accessories into the heart of the home with our new Vera Bradley Home collection,” said Jacqueline Ardrey, CEO, Vera Bradley Inc. “In partnership with Li & Fung, we’re bringing our iconic designs to bedding, bath, and decorative accessories, creating spaces that feel as vibrant, welcoming, and stylish as the people who live in them.”

The partnership with Vera Bradley complements Li & Fung’s rapidly growing portfolio of national brand licenses, encompassing beloved brands and household names across a range of price points and categories. Li & Fung’s licensing division offers brand partners accelerated speed to market, deep customer and retailer relationships, and broad, multi-national sourcing and logistics services.

“We are thrilled to introduce the refreshed Vera Bradley home collection, designed to bring joy, vibrancy, and timeless style to every home,” said Nicole Kretsos, Divisional head for Home and Private Label Apparel, Li & Fung. “In close collaboration with the Vera Bradley team, we have preserved the brand’s iconic DNA while inspiring creativity and warmth. We look forward to sharing this collection with retailers, welcoming both loyal fans and new customers to experience the essence of Vera Bradley within their homes.”

The new Vera Bradley Home line will be available for first viewing from March 17-20, 2025, at the Home Fashion Products Association (HFPA) Market Week in New York City, at Li & Fung’s Empire State headquarters. Retailers interested in viewing the new home line or adding the line to their assortments can contact Cristina Perez, Home Sales Manager at Li & Fung for detailed information and wholesale opportunities: CristinaPerez@lifung.com.

Posted March 11, 2025

Source: Li & Fung