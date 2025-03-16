Legendary Made In America Brand Faribault Mill Announces Permanent Price Reductions Up To $100 Per Blanket To Combat Inflation

FARIBAULT, Minn. — March 12, 2025 — Legendary Minnesota brand Faribault Mill, maker of handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories, has announced permanent price reductions across the company’s most popular and iconic styles.

This move to lower prices comes as the company optimizes production costs through a series of measures including an historic investment in new equipment that increases productivity, streamlined production processes, and waste reduction. The ability to reduce prices was also achieved through smart sourcing of materials made in the United States and consecutive years of record sales growth.

“We have worked extremely hard the past three years to be able to realize these efficiencies, ultimately lowering production costs,” said Faribault Mill President and CEO Ross Widmoyer. “To lower our prices is a testament to the hard work of our team to optimize the way we do business. From the materials we source to the development and training of craftspeople to the implementation of new equipment and processes. This period of record growth is a tremendous source of pride.”

The list of the company’s most popular products with improved pricing includes:

Pure and Simple Cotton blankets in all sizes reduced by $100 per unit (originally priced $245 – $345)

Pure and Simple Wool blankets in all sizes reduced by $50 per unit (originally priced $225 – $345)

Penobscot, Madison, Edgecomb, Bar Harbor, Vanburen, Frontier Cotton blankets in all sizes reduced by $50 per unit (originally priced $245 – $345)

Northshore Plaid Wool blankets in all sizes reduced by $50 per unit (originally priced $275 – $375)

“We’ve been a pioneer in American manufacturing for 160 years, and now it’s time to take our brand to the next level,” said Rick Dow, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Faribault Mill. “This price reduction is a direct result of the growth and achievements of The Mill in the past several years. To be able to offer this value is not only meaningful to our new and loyal consumers, but extremely meaningful to our company as a whole.”

Posted: March 16, 2025

Source: Faribault Mill