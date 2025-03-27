ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 Launches Online Visitor Registration

SINGAPORE — March 27, 2025 — Online visitor registration for ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 which will be held from 28 to 31 October 2025 is now open with early registrants enjoying a 50% discount from the onsite rates.

Visitors who purchase their badge online will enjoy early bird rates of S$50 for a four-day badge and S$25 for a one-day badge. These attractive rates are available until 28 September at www.itmaasiasingapore.com.

After the early bird phase, visitors can register with standard online rates at S$60 for a four-day badge and S$30 for a one-day badge. Onsite rates during the exhibition are S$100 and S$50 for a four-day and one-day badge respectively. All rates include the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Billed as The Leading Textile Technology Exhibition Driving Regional Growth, ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 is expected to attract visitors from the surrounding textile and garment production hubs.

Mr Alex Zucchi, president of CEMATEX said: “Textile manufacturers from South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East are anticipating the exhibition as a strategic platform to source advanced machinery solutions to help them optimise production efficiency, increase output volumes, and enhance product quality to meet growing market demands.”

Mr Gu Ping, president of the China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA), elaborated, “As a premier trade exhibition, ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 highlights cutting-edge textile production solutions by leading technology owners. By facilitating targeted business discussions, it enables textile machinery manufacturers and industry professionals to forge regional collaboration opportunities, working together to shape a smarter future for the textile industry.”

The chairman of the Indonesian Textile Association (API) Jemmy Kartiwa Sastraatmadja who also serves as chairman of the ASEAN Textile Industry Federation (AFTEX), agreed: “The joint exhibition in Singapore is a useful platform for the textile industry in ASEAN. The modern technology on display will help contribute to the competitiveness of the textile and garment industry.”

Mr Jemmy added, “It is important for exhibitions such as this to be held regularly. Updating technology and global trends must be a consideration for the sustainable future of the textile and garment industry. In line with the global textile industry that increasingly prioritises environmentally friendly production methods, there must also be a focus on how to overcome production waste and garment waste.”

Exhibitor stand allocation

According to the show owners, CEMATEX (the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX), over 770 exhibitors from 33 countries and regions have been allotted stand space at the Singapore Expo.

The exhibitor list will be available on the website and mobile app in June. For the latest updates, visit www.itmaasiasingapore.com.

Posted: March 27, 2025

Source: CEMATEX, CTMA & CCPIT TEX