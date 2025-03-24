Introducing Home Environments: A New Era In Smart Luxury Home Design

ELMHURST, IL — March 24, 2025 — A new source for luxury home design has emerged with the launch of Home Environments, a company that brings together industry experts in smart home automation, custom window treatments, and advanced lighting design. Headquartered in Elmhurst, a west suburb of Chicago, Home Environments redefines how architects, designers, and builders integrate technology into modern residential projects—creating smarter, more efficient living spaces.

Founded by Betty Brandolino, former Owner and Creative Director of interior design firm Fresh Twist Studio, Home Environments streamlines the design and implementation process, serving as a trusted partner for fully integrated home technology. The company offers motorized window treatments—including an in-house drapery workroom and custom lighting systems, simplifying the process from design to installation.

“The luxury home market is evolving, and technology is now a fundamental part of high-end residential design,” said Brandolino, Founder and Creative Director of Home Environments. “By combining automation, lighting, and window treatments, we’re not only elevating interiors—we’re transforming how homeowners experience and live in their spaces.”

Home Environments takes a holistic approach to luxury smart home integration, providing solutions that enhance both functionality and design. The brand’s offerings include, but are not limited to:

Smart Home Automation: Advanced systems that give homeowners seamless control over lighting, climate, security, and entertainment—all in an intuitive, fully integrated solution. These technologies create smart homes that effortlessly adapt to modern lifestyles.

Custom Window Treatments: Motorized window solutions that blend high-end craftsmanship with automation, offering privacy, light control, and energy efficiency in tailor-made designs that enhance any space.

Lighting Design & Solutions: Expertly designed custom lighting systems that improve ambiance, efficiency, and functionality, with flexible solutions to meet the needs of each project.

Home Environments is committed to helping trade professionals streamline workflows and integrate smart technology seamlessly. For more information about the brand and its services, please visit home-environments.com

Posted: March 24, 2025

Source: Home Environments