BioMADE Reaches 300 Members, A Major Milestone In The Advancement Of U.S. Bioindustrial Manufacturing

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, Minn./EMERYVILLE, Calif. — March 3, 2025 — BioMADE is excited to announce that its network has reached more than 300 members, including public and private sector bioindustrial manufacturing industry leaders, as well as academic institutions across the U.S. Each member plays an important role in supporting BioMADE’s mission of advancing the U.S. bioeconomy and creating the bioindustrial manufacturing workforce of the future.

Bioindustrial manufacturing leverages feedstocks grown by U.S. farmers — like corn, soybeans, and sugar beets — to produce foundational chemicals that make up the items we use every day, including bio-cement, plant-based fabrics, and dandelion rubber tires. The BioMADE member network now spans 38 states, connecting groundbreaking progress, like tropical feedstock piloting in Hawaii, corn-based ethanol in the Midwest, and commodity chemical production along the East Coast from the Gulf South to New England. BioMADE members are tirelessly working to strengthen American competitiveness, secure the U.S. supply chain, reshore manufacturing jobs, and support rural development.

“We are proud to support our over 300 members in achieving their goals, from cutting-edge biotechnology innovation to education and workforce development programs and opportunities,” said Douglas Friedman, CEO at BioMADE. “As BioMADE’s network expands and our pilot-scale infrastructure takes shape, we thank the U.S. Department of Defense for their continued partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with our members further to establish the U.S. as the leader in the global bioeconomy.”

Established in October 2020 under the first Trump Administration, BioMADE represents a bipartisan commitment to the advancement of U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing and national security. As a member-based organization, we bring together leading players across the private, public, nonprofit, and educational sectors for meaningful collaboration. BioMADE co-invests in member projects that bridge the gap between U.S. biotechnology innovation and commercial success in bioindustrial manufacturing on a global scale.

For more information, visit www.biomade.org to learn about becoming a BioMADE member.

Posted: March 4, 2025

Source: BioMADE