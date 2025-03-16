Bennettsville Printing Expanding Marlboro County, S.C. Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — March 14, 2025 — Bennettsville Printing, a fabric printer, today announced it is expanding its operations in Marlboro County. The company’s $8.4 million investment will create 24 new jobs.

A subsidiary of SNC Technical Services, Bennettsville Printing provides home, industrial, and military textile printing, dyeing and finishing services. The company has over 25 years of experience and specializes in printing camouflages for the U.S. armed forces.

Located at 410 Highway 385 in Bennettsville, Bennettsville Printing will expand its existing fabric printing manufacturing system, including updated production equipment and building improvements.

Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Bennettsville Printing team should visit the company’s careers page.

“At Bennettsville Printing, we are proud to deepen our commitment to Marlboro County, the state of South Carolina and our local community with this $8.4 million investment. This expansion not only strengthens our operations but also creates 24 new jobs, reinforcing our dedication to economic growth and long-term partnerships in the region. We look forward to continuing our role as a key contributor to the local textile industry and the prosperity of the community we proudly call home.” -Bennettsville Printing General Manager Frank Goenz

“Bennettsville Printing’s expansion announcement reinforces South Carolina’s reputation as an exceptional place to do business. We are proud to celebrate Bennettsville Printing’s continued success in our state and the additional jobs it is creating in the Marlboro County community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is always exciting when a company expands operations in one of our rural communities, and today, we celebrate Bennettsville Printing’s decision to invest $8.4 million in its Marlboro County facility. We congratulate the company on this announcement and are grateful for the continued commitment to South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Teamwork makes the dream work. We understand here in Marlboro County that economic development is a team sport. Any successful coach will tell you that teamwork wins championships. We would like to thank Bennettsville Printing for choosing Marlboro County for their next expansion.” -Marlboro County Council Chairman Anthony Woods

Posted: March 16, 2025

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor