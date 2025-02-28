The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) To Host Textile Events Addressing Critical Sustainability Challenges

DURHAM, N.C. — February 28, 2025 — The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) announces a series of upcoming conferences dedicated to addressing pressing environmental concerns in the textile and apparel industry. These events will provide crucial platforms for industry professionals to collaborate on innovative sustainability solutions.

Building a New Method Forward for PFAS in Textiles Conference

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) continue to garner significant attention in textile manufacturing, given their prevalent usage in enhancing durable water repellency and stain resistance along with growing health and environmental concerns. As the discourse evolves, open collaboration among diverse perspectives is vital to making progress.

The 2025 PFAS Conference will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 24-25, 2025, at the StateView Hotel to facilitate productive multi-stakeholder discussions. AATCC looks forward to expanding the coalition and empowering attendees to take the next actionable steps towards updating best practices for PFAS textile usage – working to better safeguard consumers while enabling industries to thrive responsibly.

Cotton vs. Rayon: A Look at Sustainability Issues

As consumer demands for sustainable fashion continue to rise, companies are increasingly seeking more eco-friendly fiber choices. Both cotton and rayon are frequently promoted for their sustainability attributes—cotton as a traditional natural fiber and rayon as a man-made cellulosic alternative. Both fibers have seen renewed interest as consumers seek options that are free from petroleum inputs, don’t contribute to microplastic pollution, and offer desirable features like comfort and excellent dyeability.

Renée Lamb, Assistant Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, will host a Digital Learning session on May 19 at 10 AM ET that will dig deeper into each fiber. Her expertise in sustainable design, ethical consumerism, and conscious fashion development will guide the discussion weighing the pros and cons for each and asking if one over the other might be a new sustainability superhero.

Circularity Conference

As the textile industry faces mounting pressure to reduce environmental impact, circularity has emerged as a critical framework for sustainable transformation. This conference will bring together industry leaders, researchers, designers, and policy experts to address the complex challenges of implementing truly circular systems across the textile value chain.

The Circularity Conference will take place on June 17-18, 2025, at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI. AATCC invites industry professionals to mark their calendars for this two-day conference focused on comprehensive discussions and explorations of sustainable strategies within the textile industry.

