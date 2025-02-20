Tentoma Packaging Solutions: 100 Percent Waterproof Packaging Of Nonwoven Rolls

BROAGER, Denmark— February 20, 2025 — At IDEA25, you can meet Tentoma Packaging Solutions, a trusted specialist in roll packaging within the nonwoven industry.

Tentoma has developed the innovative RoRo StretchPack® technology, enabling waterproof packaging of nonwoven rolls in a single operation. This technology allows for the automation of packaging lines for nonwoven rolls up to 60 feet (19 meters) wide.

The RoRo StretchPack® packaging technology is highly suitable for nonwoven rolls. The rolls are packed horizontally into a tubular stretch hood film, ensuring that the final packaging has only strong, short welds at each end. This eliminates the need for a long weld on the roll side, which can be prone to breaking. The result is 100% waterproof roll packaging that protects the roll material against moisture and dirt during transportation and storage. This is an essential advantage for the hygiene nonwoven industry.

The geotextile industry also benefits from RoRo StretchPack®, as it automates the entire process of packaging large and heavy nonwoven rolls. This solution not only enhances packaging quality but also offers a fully automated packaging line with high repeatability. It ensures high packaging capacity and uptime, making it ideal for integration into efficient production lines—either inline or as a stand-alone solution. Additionally, an automated core plug insertion at the ends is an option.

An Energy-Saving Solution with Up to 60% Film Reduction

By utilizing tubular stretch hood film, RoRo StretchPack® ensures tight packaging by stretching the film around the roll. This process minimizes excess material usage and significantly reduces film consumption. Customer cases have demonstrated film reductions of up to 60% compared to conventional packaging methods. This is achieved through the tight single-layer packaging, in contrast to heat shrink packaging, which requires excess film that is later heated to shrink. By eliminating heat shrink from the packaging line, producers can achieve substantial energy savings.

Posted: February 20, 2025

Source: Tentoma A/S