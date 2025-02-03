Techtextil And Texprocess 2026 With Adapted Hall Layout And New Product Areas

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — February 3, 2025 — The international trade fairs Techtextil and Texprocess strengthen their offering for the upcoming edition from 21 to 24 April 2026. The focus is on a restructured hall layout, additional product areas and the extension of content formats. As strong and reliable platforms for the global industry, Techtextil and Texprocess are thus responding to the growth opportunities and needs of the innovative branches: international business chances, expert knowledge and young professionals. The early-booking offer for exhibitors is available until 12 March 2025.

The international branch is confronted with market changes such as high energy prices, consumer restraint and a lack of investment. As strong partners, Techtextil and Texprocess open up future perspectives and opportunities.

“The industry is facing challenges which require further development. New technologies and innovative materials hold potential for the future. At Techtextil and Texprocess, we support companies in realising this potential and seizing international market opportunities. New business partners and market access are the key,” explained Olaf Schmidt, vice president, Textiles & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt.

An adapted hall layout thus creates even more synergies, additional customer contacts and ideal links between the relevant product areas of Techtextil and Texprocess. With Hall 8.0, Texprocess is located in direct proximity to the ‘Textile Production Technologies’ product area in Hall 12.0 and to ‘Performance Apparel Textiles’ in Hall 9.0 at Techtextil.

The leading trade fairs also recognize the need for young talents and new ideas. Presentations by start-ups are taking center stage more than ever before. Modern solutions and established industry leaders thus come together. In addition, relevant offers for industry newcomers provide networking with young professionals.

Market requirements are currently developing at a rapid pace. Consumers’ sustainability requirements, the EU Green Deal, the establishment of AI and economic and political changes. Keeping pace and strengthening one’s own market position are essential. With top experts, the content and knowledge formats at Techtextil and Texprocess highlight the challenges and opportunities facing the industries.

Texprocess sets international benchmark for digitalization, automation and AI

Global market access, direct contact with processors of technical textiles – Texprocess is the leading platform for the processing industry for textiles and flexible materials. As the driving force of the global branch, international manufacturers here present the world’s most comprehensive range of sewing technology as well as cutting solutions, CAD/CAM and other processing and finishing technologies. The growing possibilities offered by digitalization, automation and AI are coming into focus and promising developments are emerging. Increasingly innovative digital printing offerings are also emerging.

‘The market opportunities offered by Texprocess are enormous. New, pioneering technologies are presented here in an international industry environment. Texprocess is the number one address for all companies wanting to position themselves internationally and explore future perspectives, especially in a market environment that is currently changing very rapidly,’ says Elgar Straub, managing director, VDMA Textile Care, Fabrics and Leather Technologies.

Another benefit of Texprocess: the synergies with Techtextil. In 2024, 72 per cent of Techtextil visitors also visited Texprocess and took advantage of the global networking potential. Together, Texprocess and Techtextil cover almost the entire value chain in one place: textile preliminary stage at Techtextil meets processing and finishing technology at Texprocess.

Techtextil 2026: Innovations and growth in natural fibres, functional textiles and textile chemicals & dyes

Whether in the automotive or construction industry, the demand for natural materials is increasing. Nature and performance come together in innovative solutions – a real milestone towards sustainability. More and more new solutions are emerging, which was also evident at the last Techtextil. Around 15 per cent of the exhibitors there presented natural fibres and materials. Techtextil 2026 will therefore place functional natural materials even more center stage. These pioneering products can be found in the “Nature Performance” area in Hall 9.1.

In 2026, Techtextil will also present one of the most important and particularly fast-growing product groups extensively: Performance Apparel Textiles. Materials, fabrics, yarns and fibers with functional properties ensure maximum safety in suits for aerospace and firefighting. In modern sportswear, they also enable intelligent regulation of breathability and sweat transport. Performance Apparel Textiles will be located in a separate area in Hall 9.0 in 2026 – in the immediate vicinity of Fibres & Yarns and Textile Chemicals & Dyes. And: in close proximity to Texprocess in Hall 8.0 and thus to visitors from the apparel industry.

The special show ‘Performance Apparels on Stage’ presents selected application examples. Here, visitors experience functional textiles even more intensively with end products.

Techtextil 2026 is introducing a separate product segment for textile chemicals and dyes for the first time. This emphasizes the relevance of these products. Textile Chemicals & Dyes offers providers a central platform and creates valuable synergies by being located in the same hall as Fibres & Yarns and Performance Apparel Textiles. The direct proximity facilitates dialogue between providers, suppliers and users and promotes the development of efficient solutions.

Techtextil and Texprocess will be held from 21 to 24 April 2026.

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH