Michelman Helps Kick Off IACMI’s Innovation South Open House

CINCINNATI, OH — February 12, 2025 — Michelman is proud to announce that the state-of-the-art fiber sizing line, which it has partnered with IACMI – The Composites Institute and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville to operate, will be the first operational line at Innovation South, a multi-use facility in UT’s Research Park at Cherokee Farm. The announcement comes as part of an open house that IACMI is hosting for members at Innovation South on February 19 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST.

Michelman’s 70-foot modular fiber sizing line is designed to apply advanced chemical coatings, known as fiber sizings, to help create composites that are lighter, stronger, and more versatile. Designed and funded by Michelman and provided to UT Knoxville as part of a growing relationship, the equipment enables hands-on training for next-generation engineers. It provides a faster pathway from research to commercialization and allows stakeholders to customize their constituent materials for tailored fiber-matrix interfaces, which are critical to composite performance. Located within UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm, Innovation South spans 85,000 square feet and offers cutting-edge resources for research and development. The facility features a 40,000-square-foot high bay and laboratory area. It is the home of both the UT Fibers and Composites Manufacturing Facility as well as IACMI’s headquarters.

This versatile open-innovation space is designed for collaboration among UT faculty and students, government, and industry professionals to develop, prototype, and test advanced composite materials for state-of-the-art manufacturing applications including high-tech aerospace, automotive, and gas storage.

“We’re honored to take part in Innovation South’s open house,” said Steve Bassetti, Director, Global Marketing, Fibers & Composites at Michelman. “This facility represents an extraordinary collaboration between industry, academia, and government, and we are thrilled that the Michelman fiber sizing line will be the first line up and running. This achievement underscores our commitment to driving innovation and advancing the composites industry.”

At the event, Steve will briefly address attendees to provide insights into Michelman’s longstanding partnership with IACMI and to provide an industry perspective regarding the power of on-going collaboration among manufacturers, academia, and government.

According to Uday Vaidya, IACMI’s Chief Technology Officer, work is underway evaluating a variety of sizing solutions for a range of reinforcements including carbon, glass, and natural fibers. “The Michelman line offers unlimited avenues for innovative chemistries that result in tailored fiber-matrix interfaces and composite properties,” said Vaidya. “The development phase is cost-effective and derisks stakeholders, since small and medium batch sizes can be evaluated before moving to production scale.”

Michelman and IACMI will continue to showcase their leading roles in the development of advanced composites at JEC World 2025. Michelman’s fiber sizing solutions will be showcased at booth 5E135. Sizing experts will be available to discuss applications for basalt, glass, carbon, and natural fibers. IACMI will exhibit in booth 6Q32.

Posted: February 12, 2025

Source: Michelman