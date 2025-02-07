Functionality, Sustainability Prominent As Intertextile Apparel Reveals Highlighted Exhibitors For Spring Showcase

SHANGHAI — February 7, 2025 — Featuring over 3,000 exhibitors across 190,000 sqm at Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center, the show will spotlight a diverse range of products and services. As is the case for most other industries, the textile sector is making bigger strides towards sustainable practices. This trend is apparent throughout the value chain, with one promising development being the increasing use of recycled materials and bio-based fibres in functional textiles. Having gained prominence at recent editions of Intertextile Apparel, functional sustainability will be in evidence across the fairground at the upcoming Spring Edition, and in particular at two of the show’s featured zones – Econogy Hub and Functional Lab.

Following its successful debut at last year’s Autumn Edition, the dedicated Econogy Hub will feature at the Spring Edition of Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics for the first time, alongside Econogy Finder, allowing exhibitors who have passed the independent Econogy Check to communicate green credentials to buyers. Meanwhile, Functional Lab’s dedicated display area The CUBE will make its first appearance at the spring show, home to a range of curated, on-trend functional fabrics.

As consumer environmental awareness strengthens in conjunction with the prevailing activewear trend, functional apparel brands are increasingly incorporating recycled plastics, organic cotton, and other sustainable materials into products, many of them sourced at shows such as Intertextile Apparel.

With functional sustainability high on the agenda, several key industry players will return to Functional Lab, including:

3M China Limited: the multinational will showcase its trademarked Thinsulate Insulation, a warm, lightweight microfibre with a high warmth-to-thickness ratio. Different product types in the Thinsulate series contain varying levels of recycled content, and include functions ranging from stretchiness to water and flame resistance.

Henglun Textile (Vietnam) Co Ltd: the company’s production facilities in Vietnam and China have an annual capacity of over 20,000 tons, specializing in knitted denim, piece dyed knitted, and print knitted fabrics, with sustainability certifications from BCI, GRS, OEKO-TEX® and more.

Speaking at the previous Autumn Edition, Ms Jackie Liu, APAC Business Leader of 3M China Limited, said: “Sustainable development, environmental protection and digitalisation are hot topics in the industry, and also the top priorities for our product planning. We integrate sustainable technology into the development of each new product and make it recyclable, while our products use renewable raw materials to reduce environmental harm. Sustainability has permeated all aspects of the company’s daily operations and product development.”

Other leading suppliers blending sustainability with functionality

A wide range of functional fabrics and accessories exhibitors across the fairground will showcase sustainable products at the upcoming Spring Edition, in addition to those presenting in Functional Lab. Featured exhibitors include:

Eastman Chemical Company: showcasing Naia™ Renew fibre, produced from 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% certified recycled waste material via mass balance accounting, creating value from waste and helping brands become more sustainable without compromising on comfort, quality or style.

Esquel Enterprises Ltd: promising to reach net zero emissions by 2050, Esquel is a full service provider of high-end cotton textiles and garments, even producing its own accessories and packaging from leftover yarn and fabrics.

Grasim Industries Limited: a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, one of India’s top listed companies. Grasim is a leading producer of cellulosic fibres, diversified chemicals, and fashion yarns and fabrics.

Key to the industry’s sustainable movement is certification and traceability across the value chain. Alongside sustainable fabrics suppliers, the Spring Edition’s Econogy Hub will host a range of certifiers and testing institutes, including Ecocert, Hohenstein, and Testex AG.

“This fair has got much greener, as evidenced at our booth. It’s also become more professional and more digital,” said Mr Marc Sidler, Group CMO at Testex AG, speaking at last year’s autumn show. “It’s amazing to see how customers and partners visit us at our booth. There is strong interest in Made in Green, it’s our most sustainable product, where you can really see the transparency of the supply chain towards the end consumer.”

The fair is co-organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Centre. It will take place alongside Yarn Expo Spring, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition, CHIC and PH Value at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). For more details on this fair, please visit: www.intertextileapparel.com.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics

National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), China — Spring Edition will be held from March 11 – 13 , 2025.

