Exhibitors, Fringe Events Embrace Innovation And Sustainability At VIATT 2025

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam— February 20, 2025 — Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles, and Textile Technologies (VIATT) is set to open its doors once again to the dynamic ASEAN textile market from 26 – 28 February. As a comprehensive trade platform encompassing the entire textile value chain, the show, through its range of exhibitors and fringe events, is set to help industry players unlock new opportunities aligned with the latest industry trends.

“Vietnam’s strategic location, competitive labour costs, and commitment to sustainability and innovation have made it an attractive production hub for textile manufacturers and fashion brands, as they seek to diversify their supply chains,” said Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. “With a fringe programme and new product zones promoting the progress of sustainability and digitalisation in materials, design, technologies, and regulations, VIATT’s second edition aims to advance Vietnam’s position as a leading textile and apparel manufacturing hub. We look forward to providing collaboration opportunities for textile players from across ASEAN, East Asia, Europe and beyond.”

European and other international offerings bolstered in 2025

Spanning 15,000 sqm of exhibition space across Halls A and B1, the fair will host over 450 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions. The fair features strong European participation from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the UK.

Within the inaugural European Zone, visitors can find top-tier French fashion designs, the finest bedding brands and products from Portugal, and a new display area organised by the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), highlighting the craftsmanship of premium British fabric mills. Buyers will have the opportunity to touch and feel luxury fabrics from renowned brands such as Abraham Moon & Sons, Alfred Brown, Bower Roebuck, Courtney & Co, Harris Tweed Hebrides, Joseph H Clissold, Magee Weaving, Marton Mills, and Pongees.

Meanwhile, alongside exhibitors from countries such as Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and the US in VIATT’s inaugural Econogy Hub, exhibitors across the fairground who have passed the Econogy Check further expand the fair’s offering of traceable eco-friendly products.

With the fair gathering key players from the length and breadth of the textile sector, notable exhibitors include:

Covation Biomaterials (USA; Apparel fabrics & fashion): its brand Sorona® is a partially plant-based polymer that reduces dependence on petrochemical resources. It offers sustainable high-performance textile products with a wide range of benefits, including comfortable stretch, long-lasting recovery, and exceptional softness.

its brand Sorona® is a partially plant-based polymer that reduces dependence on petrochemical resources. It offers sustainable high-performance textile products with a wide range of benefits, including comfortable stretch, long-lasting recovery, and exceptional softness. Nice Dyeing Factory (Hong Kong; Apparel fabrics & fashion): the manufacturer specialises in yarn spinning, fabric knitting, dyeing & finishing services, and offers dyed yarns, raw fabrics and finished knitted fabrics. Its vertically integrated operations enable efficient and cost-effective services to global apparel manufacturers and retailers.

the manufacturer specialises in yarn spinning, fabric knitting, dyeing & finishing services, and offers dyed yarns, raw fabrics and finished knitted fabrics. Its vertically integrated operations enable efficient and cost-effective services to global apparel manufacturers and retailers. Yongdo Velvet (Korea; Home & contract textiles) : the Korean supplier will showcase its innovative velvet products, all 100% domestically produced. With a diverse product range, Yongdo Velvet is also the pioneer of the world’s first water-washable micro poly velvet.

: the Korean supplier will showcase its innovative velvet products, all 100% domestically produced. With a diverse product range, Yongdo Velvet is also the pioneer of the world’s first water-washable micro poly velvet. Artificial Intelligence Design Institute (AiDLab) (Hong Kong; Technical textiles & technologies) : the first research platform to combine Artificial Intelligence (AI) and design, jointly established by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the Royal College of Art. Its pioneering AI-based textile material inspection technology, WiseEye, allows users to automatically and accurately detect, classify, and grade defects in textile materials of various colours and patterns in real-time.

: the first research platform to combine Artificial Intelligence (AI) and design, jointly established by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the Royal College of Art. Its pioneering AI-based textile material inspection technology, WiseEye, allows users to automatically and accurately detect, classify, and grade defects in textile materials of various colours and patterns in real-time. Rovitex Asia (Thailand; Technical textiles & technologies) : this enterprise develops innovative compounds for key stakeholders in various industries, including automotive, lingerie, footwear, sportswear, furniture, and protective garments. Its range of textile lamination solutions combine materials such as foam, leather, flame retardant fabrics, breathable membranes, and adhesives.

: this enterprise develops innovative compounds for key stakeholders in various industries, including automotive, lingerie, footwear, sportswear, furniture, and protective garments. Its range of textile lamination solutions combine materials such as foam, leather, flame retardant fabrics, breathable membranes, and adhesives. The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) (Hong Kong; Innovation and Digital Solutions Zone): HKRITA provides one-stop services in applied research, technology transfer and commercialisation for the textile and apparel industries. Pioneer technologies operated in its latest initiative, the Open Lab, include the Green Machine, the Smart Garment Sorting System and Acousweep.

Comprehensive fringe programme adds insights and inspiration

In addition to the show’s array of exhibitors, visitors can explore captivating fashion shows and parades presented by designers from France, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

VIATT will also give a platform to global industry professionals to share insights at seminars in four categories: Design & Trends, Market Information & Business Strategies, Innovation / Technology & Solutions, and Econogy. A range of panel discussions will also take place, including:

Shaping a Sustainable Textile Future Through Innovation will focus on green, technological progress, featuring speakers from AiDLab, HKRITA, and Sorona.

will focus on green, technological progress, featuring speakers from AiDLab, HKRITA, and Sorona. The Future of Sustainability in Vietnam’s Fashion Industry will explore Vietnam’s design and sustainability in collaboration with Redress, including insights from leading enterprises such as Ecosoi, Passi, and sustainable phygital fashion brand KHAAR.

will explore Vietnam’s design and sustainability in collaboration with Redress, including insights from leading enterprises such as Ecosoi, Passi, and sustainable phygital fashion brand KHAAR. A panel discussion led by VDAS Design Association, Sustainable Interiors With Smart Textiles , will cover the latest fabrics, technologies, and sustainability initiatives in the interiors sector.

, will cover the latest fabrics, technologies, and sustainability initiatives in the interiors sector. In addition, UKFT will host Complying with Regulations Amidst a Changing Regulatory Landscape, highlighting the evolving levels of compliance needed for companies looking to export to the EU and the UK.

Meanwhile, a two-day onsite workshop will offer fairgoers a hands-on macramé weaving experience, allowing participants to craft beautiful, textured coasters using various knotting techniques.

Attracted by the fair’s comprehensive offerings, visitors from Vietnam’s robust textile industry and from further afield are expected to attend, including a number of buyer delegations:

Association of Garments, Textiles, Embroidery and Knitting (AGTEK) (Vietnam)

B&Company (Vietnam)

European American Chamber of Commerce & Industry (EACC)

The Federation of Hong Kong Garment Manufacturers

Malaysian Knitting Manufacturers Association (MKMA)

Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association (MGMA)

Myanmar Rattan and Bamboo Entrepreneur Association (MRBEA)

Thailand Textile Institute (THTI)

The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE). For more details on this fair, please visit or contact viatt@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com.

VIATT will be held from 26 – 28 February 2025.

Posted: February 20, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd