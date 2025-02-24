DOMOTEX Presents A New Concept

HANNOVER, Germany — February 24, 2025 — DOMOTEX, the trade fair for flooring, is launching with an expanded concept, establishing itself as the “Home of Flooring and Interior Finishing.” From 2026 onwards, DOMOTEX will take a more holistic approach to flooring and interior construction with six new product categories.

In addition to its well-established flooring segments, DOMOTEX is expanding its portfolio to include ceramic tiles, wall and ceiling elements, paints and coatings, wallpapers, outdoor flooring, and sun protection & shading.

“Flooring is our DNA – and in 2026, we are showcasing it with an even broader offering. With our new concept, we are responding to the evolving demands of the market and creating synergies across all trades. DOMOTEX is becoming a one-stop shop for all stakeholders – from retail and trade to craftsmen and architects.

“We offer a unique format that brings flooring, walls, and ceilings together, putting the entire interior finishing sector in the spotlight. The industry has already shown strong interest, and we have secured key players early on. The positive feedback confirms that we are on the right track,” says Sonia Wedell-Castellano.

New Special Formats and Participation Opportunities

To better meet the industry’s needs, DOMOTEX is not only expanding its themes but also introducing new, tailor-made formats for exhibitors and visitors.

In addition to the Green Collection, which highlights sustainable materials, the newly introduced Acoustics Special Show will showcase innovative solutions for optimal room acoustics—featuring modern materials and practical applications for architecture, planning, and craftsmanship.

Furthermore, DOMOTEX is introducing specialized participation formats:

Wall & Color Park: Brings international manufacturers of paints, coatings, and wallpapers together with key target groups from trade, craftsmanship, and architecture.

Retailers Park: A proven format that provides retailers and specialty stores with a platform to discover new products and trends and strategically expand their assortments.

Tiles Plaza: Located in Hall 22, this area will provide a dedicated stage for ceramic tiles within DOMOTEX for the first time.

Architects Space: A key hotspot for manufacturers targeting architects, covering both established and emerging themes.

DIY Boulevard: Showcasing products specifically designed for the DIY and home improvement market.

These formats will be complemented by Mood Spaces, offering immersive trend experiences, as well as the Carpet Design Awards, which recognize outstanding handmade carpets.

New Dates and Biennial Cycle

Starting in 2026, DOMOTEX will take place every two years. This new cycle aligns with the specific needs of the flooring sector, allowing for better planning and a stronger focus on innovations. The next event is scheduled for January 19–22, 2026, at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds.

For the first time, DOMOTEX will run from Monday to Thursday, a deliberate change based on exhibitor and visitor feedback. While weekends were historically important for the retail sector, market structures and work-life balance have evolved significantly.

DOMOTEX remains the central meeting point for innovations and solutions in flooring, wall, and ceiling design. With its new concept, DOMOTEX reinforces its position as the essential trade fair for the international flooring and interior finishing industries.

DOMOTEX Worldwide

As the Home of Flooring & Interior Finishing, DOMOTEX (January 19–22, 2026, in Hannover) presents international trends and products for interior construction every two years. The event is organized by Deutsche Messe AG in Hannover.

DOMOTEX Middle East (April 22–24, 2025, in Dubai) is the leading trade fair for carpets and flooring in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. Organized by Deutsche Messe AG.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR (May 26–28, 2025, in Shanghai) is the largest international flooring trade fair in the Asia-Pacific region, jointly organized by Globus Events, Build Your Dream, and Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai, a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe.

Posted: February 24, 2025

Source: Deutsche Messe