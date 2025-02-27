AATCC, TAI Sign MOU; AATCC Announces New Student Chapters

The American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists (AATCC), Durham, N.C., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Textile Association (India) (TAI) to strengthen collaboration within the global textile industry.

The MOU aims to promote communication, reduce duplication of efforts, support standards development, and create joint educational programs including conferences, seminars, and training.

Members of both organizations will receive a 30 percent discounted membership in the other, along with special introductory offers for TAI members. Additionally, Texas Tech University Professor Dr. Seshadri Ramkumar has been appointed as AATCC’s first Ambassador to India.

“The textile industry in India represents a robust and dynamic sector,” said AATCC President Christina Rapa.“… We eagerly anticipate supporting the Indian market with high-quality testing standards, comprehensive training programs, and valuable networking opportunities in the years ahead.”

In other AATCC news, the organization recently announced two new student chapters — at the University of Georgia,Athens , Ga., with Faculty Advisor Suraj Sharma; and Bangladesh-based Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) with Faculty Advisor Mohammad Tajul Islam.

2025 Quarterly Issue I