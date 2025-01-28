Sunlighten And Hologenix, Put Spotlight On Infrared Technology In New Activewear And Bedding Launch

LOS ANGELES — January 28, 2025 — Hologenix, the company behind CELLIANT® infrared materials, announces its second product launch with Sunlighten®, the global supplier of infrared saunas and portable light therapies. The brands are teaming up again to bring an innovative collection of activewear apparel and performance bedsheets infusing CELLIANT infrared technology into its fabric to support performance and recovery.

CELLIANT converts body heat into infrared energy, increasing local circulation and cellular oxygenation, which promotes faster recovery and improved overall well-being. This collaboration combines Sunlighten’s expertise in infrared wellness and Hologenix’s science-backed infrared (IR) textile innovations, resulting in products to improve people’s everyday lives.

The brands first worked together on the successful Sunlighten Sauna Linen Collection, with accessories that included bath towels, throw pillow covers, and cushion covers for infrared saunas. The latest collaboration ventures into the activewear and bedding categories.

“We are thrilled to continue growing our partnership with Sunlighten, a brand that shares our goal of bringing wellness innovation to the forefront,” said Seth Casden, co-founder and CEO of Hologenix. “This collaboration not only builds on the success of our first product launch of the Sauna Linen Collection, but also underscores how our infrared technology can be infused into a wide range of product categories to transform how we experience wellness.”

“Partnering with the Hologenix team has been a natural fit from the start as we share a mutual passion for creating groundbreaking infrared products for wellness enthusiasts,” said Aaron Zack, co-founder and CEO of Sunlighten. “The success of our first collaboration demonstrated how much consumers value products that seamlessly integrate wellness into their everyday routines. With this new collection, we’re taking that innovation a step further as we enter the bedding and activewear apparel categories, empowering people to feel better and live life to the fullest through the transformative power of infrared technology. Together, we will continue to expand in this area to meet our consumers’ needs.”

A Better Night’s Sleep With New Bedding Line

The new Infrared Performance Sheets (starting at $199) are designed to transform sleep environments into restorative wellness sanctuaries, using CELLIANT-infused fibers to regulate temperature, enhance sleep quality, and promote faster recovery. The bedsheets are soft, cool, perfectly weighted, and available in Queen or King size.

Infrared Activewear for Athletes

Saunas and sunshine aren’t the only sources of infrared heat—the human body emits it, too. By infusing Sunlighten fabrics with CELLIANT, this natural energy is harnessed. Tiny minerals from the earth blended into the fibers capture body heat, transforming it into full spectrum infrared that’s reflected back into skin.

The men’s collection includes the Men’s Tee, available in charcoal heather or black in sizes small through 3XLarge ($59), and Men’s Short, available in black or desert taupe in sizes small through 3XLarge ($69), which are made with advanced infrared fabric technology to optimize comfort, enhance local circulation, and improve endurance and recovery. The women’s collection features innovative pieces like the Women’s Sports Bra, available in black or desert taupe in sizes extra-small through 2XLarge ($69), Women’s Tank, available in charcoal heather and heather winter sky in sizes extra small through 2XLarge ($59), 28” Women’s Leggings, available in black or desert taupe in sizes extra small through 2XLarge ($109), and Women’s Short available in black or desert taupe in sizes extra-small through 2XLarge ($69), blending style and functionality to energize the body, improve local circulation, and support active lifestyles.

