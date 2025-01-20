PLASTICS Industry Association CEO: Eager To Work With New Administration, Collaboration And Protection Of American Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — January 20, 2025 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) released the following statement today in response to the inaugural celebration of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance:

“PLASTICS extends our sincere congratulations to President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance,” said PLASTICS President and CEO Matt Seaholm. “As the eighth-largest U.S. manufacturing sector, the plastics industry looks forward to collaborating with the new administration to promote policies that drive innovation, protect American manufacturing, and ensure sustainable solutions for the future. Our industry is committed to being a partner in advancing economic growth while achieving our shared sustainability goals.”

“We are eager to work with the new administration as well as the 119th Congress on bipartisan solutions that strengthen the plastics and broader manufacturing sectors, secure domestic supply chains, and advance circular economy initiatives,” said PLASTICS Vice President of Government Affairs Chris Rager. “Together, we can achieve meaningful progress for the over one million workers employed by the plastics industry across America.”

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors, and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $519 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the eighth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE: The Plastics Show.

Posted: January 20, 2025

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)