Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) And NC Small Business Center Network Present Free “Developing Your Apparel/Textile Product In The US” Webinar On January 15

CONOVER, N.C. — January 2, 2025 — The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) at Catawba Valley Community College is partnering with the NC Small Business Center Network to present a free webinar, “Developing Your Apparel/Textile Product in the US,” on January 15 at 12 noon.

MSC Resource Library Manager Tanya Wade will lead this session which will cover how entrepreneurs and businesses can proceed with developing and producing a textile or apparel product here in the United States. Topics will include domestic material sourcing options and strategies for working with manufacturers as products move into the production stage.

There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required. Visit www.manufacturingsolutionscenter.org for more information and to register.

Posted: January 2, 2025

Source: The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC)