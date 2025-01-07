Ambercycle And Shenghong Form Strategic Partnership To Scale Circular Yarns For Global Apparel Brands

LOS ANGELES — January 7, 2025 — Ambercycle and Shenghong Holding Group have announced a strategic partnership to scale the production of regenerated filament yarns made with cycora® material. This collaboration brings cycora into the Chinese value chain, addressing global demand for truly circular solutions in the apparel industry.

Since 2024, Ambercycle and Shenghong have collaborated to develop high-quality regenerated filament yarns using cycora material. “As the industry adopts textile-to-textile solutions, cycora is leading the way in delivering materials that meet the demands of global brands,” said Jason Tang, general manager of Shenghong Chemical Fiber New Material. “This partnership is pivotal in driving scalable, impactful change across the apparel sector.”

Today, less than 1 percent of end-of-life textiles are recycled in closed-loop systems. By replacing virgin inputs with textile-to-textile regenerated materials, cycora enables brands to integrate sustainability into their supply chains seamlessly. This partnership accelerates the industry’s transition to a circular future, where waste is reimagined as a valuable resource.

Shay Sethi, co-founder and CEO at Ambercycle, said: “Our partnership with Shenghong underscores our shared vision for a circular future. By leveraging Shenghong’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, we can ensure cycora is seamlessly integrated into the supply chains of leading global brands. Together, we’re not just scaling production; we’re driving the adoption of circular materials across the apparel industry at the pace necessary to meet the growing demand.”

With Shenghong’s world-class yarn manufacturing capabilities and Ambercycle’s expertise in circular materials, this alliance is uniquely positioned to scale the production of textile-to-textile filament yarns for global adoption. Shenghong, one of the largest and most advanced recycled producer of polyester from bottles, is now advancing circularity in the apparel industry by introducing a textile-to-textile solution through cycora® material.

Source: Ambercycle