The American Apparel And Footwear Association (AAFA) Praises Inclusion Of Haiti Hope/Help In Continuing Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — December 18, 2024 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association responds to introduction of a stopgap measure, or Continuing Resolution, to keep the U.S. Government funded for the next three months.

“We urge Congress to pass this measure, not only because it keeps the government funded past Friday’s deadline but also because it includes a crucial 5-year renewal of the Haiti HOPE/HELP program, which allows duty-free access for certain apparel and textile products from Haiti to the U.S. market. This renewal is urgently needed to help combat the crisis that continues to unfold in our island neighbor by anchoring much needed textile and apparel jobs, which in turn support U.S. jobs, in the region at a crucial time. At the same time, we are deeply disappointed that this measure doesn’t include the much-needed long-term renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the long overdue retroactive renewal Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which has now been expired for nearly four years. Congress must prioritize passage of these vital programs to support a return to a predictable and investment-based trade policy,” said AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar.

“We have an incredible opportunity right now to take advantage of the sourcing diversification that is going on in the industry to encourage some of that trade and investment to Haiti. Yesterday’s decision was made ahead of the September 2025 expiration and provides more certainty so that companies can make sourcing decisions and investments accordingly,” said AAFA’s Beth Hughes, vice president of Trade and Customs Policy.

AAFA has been a longtime supporter of the Haitian Hemispheric Opportunity through Partnership Encouragement (HOPE) and the Haiti Economic Lift Program (HELP) Acts. Find more about this program in letters sent to Congressional leadership in September and April of this year. A multi-association letter sent in November outlines key priorities across trade preference programs including AGOA and GSP. AAFA continues to advocate for a 16-year AGOA renewal and retroactive renewal of GSP.

Posted: December 18, 2024

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)