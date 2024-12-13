Lindström Group Secures Top 1% Sustainability Ranking With EcoVadis Platinum Medal

HELSINKI, Finland — December 13, 2024 — Lindström Group, a global textile service company, has earned the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing it among the top 1% of over 130,000 companies worldwide for sustainability. The recognition reflects Lindström’s commitment to integrating sustainable practices into its global operations and supply chain.

EcoVadis, a leading sustainability rating agency, assessed Lindström across 21 criteria in four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Lindström scored an impressive 83/100, with standout performance in Environmental Practices (90/100) and strong results in the other categories.

“This achievement is the result of a collective effort,” said Inari Laveri, Climate and Compliance Manager at Lindström. “Our project team has worked tirelessly to enhance our policies, practices, and reporting, while our employees have actively participated in training sessions. The feedback from EcoVadis during the past few years has been invaluable, helping us identify areas for improvement and shape effective development plans.”

Lindström’s recent upgrades to its HR systems have improved monitoring and enhanced employee training. In 2024, 92% of employees completed Code of Conduct training, while more than 10,000 hours were spent on Health and Safety sessions.

Lindström India aligns its initiatives with the group’s global sustainability goals while addressing local challenges.

“This global recognition strengthens our resolve to advance sustainable solutions in India,” said Jayant Roy, Managing Director, Lindström India. “From optimizing laundry processes to working with local recyclers, we are actively contributing to both global and regional sustainability goals. In the coming years, we aim to sustain 100% textile waste recycling.”

He added, “India presents unique opportunities for innovation. By blending global expertise with local strategies, we aspire to set new benchmarks in responsible business practices.”

Lindström’s circular economy approach focuses on reducing waste and maximising resource use. The company has achieved an impressive 100% textile waste recycling in India. Certifications like ISO 14001 further underscore its dedication to environmental management.

Posted: December 13, 2024

Source: Lindström Group