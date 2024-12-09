Culp Adds Advanced Quilting Equipment To Enhance Bedding Cover Supply And Quality

HIGH POINT, N.C. — December 9, 2024 — Culp, Inc., through its Culp Home Fashions (CHF) mattress fabrics division, has announced an important investment to add advanced quilting equipment at its Haiti sewn mattress cover operation, which is located on the northeast border of the Dominican Republic. This enhancement underscores the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in its sewn cover offerings for bedding.

The investment includes:

Advanced quilting machines to ensure precision and consistency in every quilted and sewn cover.

A complete flat-pack and roll-pack machine to support varied customer packaging needs.

Tape-edge machines designed to achieve the highest standards of closing tape application for cover durability and quality.

Border measure-and-cut technology for optimized material usage and accuracy.

Border double-head sergers to enhance seam strength and aesthetic finishes.

Metal detectors on each sewing line to guarantee covers are free from needle metal contamination, ensuring customer safety and satisfaction.

The upgraded quilting capabilities enhance CHF’s ability to deliver exceptional products to bedding customers worldwide, reinforcing the company’s dedication to innovation and excellence. Building on the partnership with Verlo Mattress, for customizable quilted covers, announced earlier this year, CHF has leveraged insights from this collaboration to advance its capabilities and drive growth into new business segments. This partnership has enabled CHF to refine its sewn mattress cover offerings and expand innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the bedding industry.

“This investment represents another step in our growth strategy for Culp Home Fashions,” said Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer of Culp, Inc. “By equipping our team with this efficient and diverse quilting equipment, we can better meet our customers’ needs with unparalleled quality and efficiency.”

