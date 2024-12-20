AATCC Announces The 2024 Herman And Myrtle Goldstein Graduate Competition Winners

DURHAM, N.C. — December 20, 2024 — The AATCC Herman and Myrtle Goldstein Graduate Student Paper Competition, held under the auspices of the Education Advisory Board, aims to further the goals and objectives of the Association through educational support of future textile professionals. Held annually, the two-part competition asks textile-focused graduate students to write a paper on their original research, with the top four papers invited to present their research in person in front of a panel of industry experts. The 2024 competition was held November 12, 2024, in conjunction with the 2024 AATCC Fall Research Committee Meetings, with students representing NED University of Engineering and Technology, North Carolina State University, and the University of Georgia presenting.

AATCC extends its gratitude to all the students who participated in the competition and to the finalists for their presentations. Additionally, AATCC appreciates the contribution and participation from Kanti Jasani, AATCC C6 Membership Committee Chair, and the fellow esteemed judges of the competition: Barry Brady, Dallas Crotts, Renuka Dhandapani, Tim Dixon, and AATCC Past President Nelson Houser.

First Place: Nur-Us-Shafa Mazumder

Topic: Assessment of Legacy and Emerging PFAS in Firefighter Turnout Gear

Nur-Us-Shafa Mazumder is a fourth-year PhD student in the Fiber and Polymer Science doctoral program at North Carolina State University. Working under the advice of R. Bryan Ormond, his research focuses on firefighters’ exposure to PFAS as an occupational hazard. He hopes to continuously be involved in research, better understand firefighters’ exposure to toxic chemicals, and improve their health and safety. Mazumder was awarded first place and a cash prize of US$1000.

Second Place: Melissa Armistead

Topic: Evaluating the Total Filtration Efficiency and Breathing Resistance of Commercial Respiratory Devices for Wildland Firefighters using an Animatronic Headform

Melissa Armistead is a second-year PhD student at North Carolina State University studying Fiber and Polymer Science under the direction of R. Bryan Ormond. Her research focuses on evaluating the protection and comfort of potential respiratory protection devices for wildland and wildland urban interface (WUI) firefighters. She hopes to continue her work in personal protective equipment for first responders to help mitigate the increasing number of risks they face on the job. Armistead was awarded second place and a cash prize of US$800.

Third Place: Hassan Ali

Topic: Prediction of Effective Thermal Conductivity of Multilayered Plain Woven Carbon Composites

Hassan Ali is currently enrolled as a second-year MS Textile Management student at NED University of Engineering & Technology, where he also serves as a Graduate Research Assistant under the supervision of M. Owais Raza Siddiqui and M. Dawood Husain. His research focuses on woven carbon fiber composites, specifically in the domain of thermal analysis. Ali aims to contribute to the development of advanced composite materials and pursue a career in research or industry applications in materials science. Ali was awarded third place and a US$600 cash prize.

Fourth Place: Yahya Absalan

Topic: Synthesis and Characterization of a Novel Anion-Doped TiO2 Nanoparticle for Photocatalytic Degradation of Textile Dyes

Yahya Absalan is a third-year graduate student studying chemistry science at the University of Georgia under advisors Sergiy Minko and Suraj Sharma. Absalan is working on the synthesis of different materials, including nanomaterials, metal organic framework, and inorganic complex compounds for different photocatalytic applications such as removing textile dyes from water. He continues to enhance his knowledge in this area and plans to continue in academia. Absalan was awarded fourth place.

AATCC congratulates the winners of the competition and thanks all participants for their contributions. Abstracts for the 2025 competition can be submitted in spring of 2025.

Posted: December 20, 2024

Source: American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists (AATCC)