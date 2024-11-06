REVECOL® By ERCA TCS Has Been Recognized In Fondazione Symbola’s GreenItaly 2024 Report For Driving Sustainable Innovation In The Textile Industry

BERGAMO, Italy — November6, 2024 — ERCA TCS – Textile Chemical Solutions, a pioneering company in sustainable textile chemicals and part of the ERCA Group, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious GreenItaly 2024 Report. Published by Fondazione Symbola, Unioncamere, and the Istituto Guglielmo Tagliacarne, in collaboration with Conai, Ecopneus, Enel, and Novamont, this report highlights over 200 Italian companies at the forefront of innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The GreenItaly Report, spanning 300 pages of in-depth content, offers a detailed analysis of the trends, data, and stories that illustrate Italy’s green economy. It is a comprehensive study and one of the most influential publications on sustainable business practices in the country, highlighting how sustainability makes our economy stronger and more secure for the future. This year, the report emphasizes the growing trend of eco-investments, particularly among micro and small enterprises, demonstrating how sustainability has become essential to staying competitive and relevant in the market.

ERCA TCS represents an emblematic case of these initiatives, recognized in the GreenItaly 2024 Report for its commitment to sustainable textile chemistry and its significant contribution to strengthening circularity and consciousness in the textile sector, confirming the value and importance of the company’s innovations for a more responsible future.

The selection criteria for companies included in the report were based on:

responsible innovation and sustainability: companies that adopt eco-friendly practices and, in many cases, set new sustainability standards within their sectors

economic and environmental impact: the effectiveness of implemented solutions in reducing environmental impact and promoting circularity

The report features exemplary cases across sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, circular economy, and green technology, underscoring the role of sustainability within Italy’s business landscape.

ERCA TCS’s flagship product, REVECOL®, is spotlighted in the report as a groundbreaking innovation that transforms exhausted vegetable oil into high-performing, low-impact chemical auxiliaries for textile processing. REVECOL® reduces CO2 emissions by up to 72%, supporting a more sustainable textile industry. Additionally, its Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) is certified by bluesign® Academy, measuring the total environmental impact in terms of Global Warming Potential (GWP) throughout its lifecycle.

REVECOL® by ERCA TCS has earned certifications from leading industry standards, including GRS, RCS, ZDHC,bluesign®, and GOTS, making it a preferred choice for brands and manufacturers aiming to meet high environmental standards. ERCA TCS continues to lead in sustainable innovation, with REVECOL® being an essential solution for companies seeking to adopt more circular and environmentally responsible practices in the textile sector.

For those interested, the GreenItaly 2024 Report is available for free download on the Fondazione Symbola website. Pages 365 and 366 of the report are dedicated to the ERCA TCS section.

Please visit ERCA Textile Chemical Solutions website: www.ercatcs.com

Posted: November 6, 2024

Source: ERCA Textile Chemical Solutions