ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 Enjoys Strong Local Attendance

SINGAPORE — November 6, 2024 — ITMA ASIA + CITME, the region’s leading textile machinery exhibition, ended successfully after a five-day showcase on 18 October 2024. It attracted visitorship of about 90,000, with strong local attendance. The visitors came from 111 countries and regions.

Eighty-seven per cent of the visitors were from China. Local visitors came from 31 provinces and cities. Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Guangdong, Shandong, Fujian, Hebei, Henan, Anhui and Hubei ranked in the top ten, demonstrating the strong vitality of the textile industry in these regions and the interest in new textile machinery trends.

Similar to the 2022 edition, India topped the list of overseas visitors. It is followed by South Korea, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Iran.

Many of the exhibitors were satisfied with the results achieved from their participation, according to the show owners, CEMATEX, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China International Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC).

Federico Businaro from Sperotto Rimar remarked, “As always, ITMA ASIA + CITME confirms itself as a decisive textile machinery exhibition for the huge Chinese market. We met many contacts and good sales prospects.”

Rick Stanford, VP Global Business Development at Baldwin Technology Company, agreed, “We found our participation to be a most worthwhile experience and it yielded better than expected results. The quality of local visitors at our booth was excellent.”

Several Chinese exhibitors were also satisfied with their participation. From among them, Tan Jingdan, General Manager, Changshu Guosheng Knitting Machinery Factory, said: “Many customers came with the intention to source fully computerised machines. On the first day of the exhibition, we received several orders. This proves that the company’s strategy of moving towards high-end, intelligent solutions is the right path for the company to take.”

Summing up the sentiments of many exhibitors, Stephan Kehry, International Sales Manager Textile Division, Erhardt+Leimer, remarked: “ITMA ASIA + CITME has once again impressively demonstrated that quality and innovation are still the main factors for not only surviving against an ever-increasing competition, but also for emerging from it stronger.”

Held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) Shanghai, ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 grossed 160,000 square metres, occupying six halls of the venue. It attracted over 1,700 leading textile machinery manufacturers from 22 countries and regions.

Next year, ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 will be held at the Singapore Expo from 28 to 31 October 2025 (www.itmaasiasingapore.com).

It will be followed by ITMA ASIA + CITME 2026 which will be held from 20 – 24 November 2026 at the NECC in Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.itmaasia.com or www.citme.com.cn.

Posted: November 6, 2024

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT Tex, CTMA & CIEC