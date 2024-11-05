Global Specialty Chemicals Company Orion S.A. To Increase Prices For Certain Specialty Carbon Black Grades

HOUSTON — November 4, 2024 — Orion S.A., a global specialty chemicals company, today announced it is raising prices for all Specialty carbon black grades produced in Europe as well as for NEROX® made in South Korea. The increase will be communicated individually to customers and will vary depending on the product, manufacturing process and location.

“The price adjustments will ensure that Orion continues to supply the differentiated, high quality Specialty products that customers want during this period of rising feedstock and operations costs,” Orion CEO Corning Painter said. “Additionally, it will enable the development of new products and solutions to support our global customers.”

The new pricing will be effective for all shipments beginning Jan. 1, 2025, or as contracts allow.

Posted: November 5, 2024

Source: Orion S.A.