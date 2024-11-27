Cotton Incorporated And Melissa Wood Health Invite You To Slow Down This Holiday Season

NEW YORK — November 27, 2024 — Cotton Incorporated is proud to announce a meaningful collaboration with Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Founder of Melissa Wood Health, designed to inspire intentional living and mindfulness this holiday season. Rooted in comfort, sustainability, and self-awareness, this collaboration encourages slowing down and incorporating intentionality into the fabric of everyday life.

As the pace of life accelerates, the need to pause and reconnect has never been more essential. Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, the founder of Melissa Wood Health, has built her community on the power of mindfulness and simple, intentional choices. Cotton, a timeless symbol of natural comfort and sustainability, amplifies this message by encouraging people to live more thoughtfully and authentically.

“Cotton is more than a fabric—it’s a reflection of intentional living,” said Kim Kitchings, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Cotton Incorporated. “This collaboration with Melissa Wood Health highlights how something as simple as choosing natural cotton can bring us closer to a slower, more mindful way of life, while making sustainable choices that feel as good as they are meaningful.”

To celebrate this collaboration, an exclusive, intimate gathering in New York City brought together tastemakers and friends to explore the synergy between mindfulness and comfort. The initiative continued with a live guided meditation session hosted by Melissa on Instagram (@discovercotton) on Monday, November 25th. This practice invited participants to step back from the holiday hustle, cultivate presence, and reflect on their intentions for the season.

The campaign further unfolds through inspiring content on social media and Melissa’s podcast, Move With Heart, inviting audiences to explore how cotton plays a vital role in slowing down and reconnecting with themselves and the world around them.

“Living intentionally begins with small, meaningful choices,” said Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. “From the energy you create to the fabrics you wear, these decisions shape how you feel and engage with your surroundings. Cotton, as a natural material, represents mindfulness at its core—grounding us in comfort and sustainability while encouraging us to live in alignment with what truly matters.”

By weaving mindfulness into every stitch, Cotton and Melissa Wood Health are inspiring a new way of approaching the holidays—one rooted in simplicity, authenticity, and presence. Together, they invite everyone to rediscover the beauty of slowing down, embracing the comfort of natural fibers, and making choices that connect us to a more intentional way of life.

This holiday season, let cotton remind you to pause, reflect, and savor every moment.

Posted: November 27, 2024

Source: Cotton Incorporated