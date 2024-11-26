Connecting Ideas: TRSA’s 7th Annual Summit Draws Record Attendance And Inspiring Discussions

ALEXANDRIA, VA — November 26, 2024 — TRSA hosted its 7th Annual Marketing, Sales & Service Summit on Nov. 12 in Atlanta. The event, which had its largest attendance ever with more than 75 participants, was held in conjunction with TRSA’s 13th Annual Healthcare Conference, which took place Nov. 13-14 at the same site, the Westin in Buckhead.

The Summit began with a keynote address titled “Unleashing Innovation: The AI Effect” by Tom Edwards, Managing Director of Consulting at Ernst & Young LLP. He highlighted key applications of AI in the linen, uniform, and facility services industry, such as maintenance automation and customer-service enhancements. Edwards emphasized the importance of understanding AI in the future workplace, stating, “AI will not replace a person’s job, but a person who knows how to use AI will.” He also mentioned exciting advancements in AI, including the ability to generate images and videos from text.

The event featured a mix of educational content. Customer service topics included a presentation by Jon Locke, the director of operations at Prudential Overall Supply, titled “The Customer-Client Relationship: Balancing Satisfaction” and a customer panel featuring Kevin Hensley, director of sourcing at Sonic Automotive; and Paula Owens, director of purchasing, distribution and sustainability at Ted’s Montana Grill. Ray Shabandarian, director of service consulting at Performance Matters served as moderator allowing attendees to hear from the customer’s perspectives on how they define a successful relationship with their service providers.

The following presentations rounded out the offerings at the Summit:

The Value of SEO, Steve Cooker, vice president of client services, Infinite Laundry/LinenMaster

Renewals and Extensions: Strategies & Best Practices, Ray Shabandarian, director of service consulting, Performance Matters

Unlocking the Power of AI in Your Role, Eric Smith, director of sales & marketing, Alliant Systems

Telling is not Selling: The Power of Questions, Ed Kwasnick, director of business development, ARCO/Murray

Facilitated roundtable discussions continue to be one of the Summit’s most requested sessions. Attendees chose from one of five topics and break into groups to delve deep into conversations. Laura Woodall with Simple, hoped that next year the time should be expanded. “My table had some very good conversations and idea sharing, we could have kept going” she added.

The Summit closed with a panel presentation on podcasts featuring industry podcast professionals Dana Craig, director of project management at Alsco Uniforms; Jason Risley, senior editor/director of content management at TRSA; and Smith, who’d presented earlier on AI issues. Craig hosts the “It Pays to Keep Clean” podcast, Risley runs the “Linen, Uniform & Facility Services Podcast – Interviews & Insights by TRSA” and Smith oversees the “LaundryTalks” podcast. The discussion was moderated by Susie Jackson, senior director of marketing communications at TRSA. Following the panel discussion and questions from the audience, TRSA President & CEO Joseph Ricci sat down with Zach Ostendorf from Clean & Simple Marketing for a live presentation of “The Wash,” where Ostendorf asked Ricci several questions while the duo ate progressively spicier hot wings.

During networking breaks throughout the day, several companies presented their top marketing ideas from the past year in a competition dubbed “The Best of the Best.” At the conclusion of the Summit, attendees voted on the winner of the contest. The winner was Simple, a new division of NOVO, which introduced their brand through a LinkedIn ad campaign featuring the company’s mascot Karl the Fish.

A joint networking reception with Healthcare Conference attendees followed the Summit. Casey Lott, director of marketing at Kannegiesser ETECH, and a seasoned Summit attendee summed up his experience, “I enjoyed all of the speakers and the different perspectives that brought to the topics and conversations. It really is a great opportunity to know how our customers’ customers view the ecosystem of the laundry industry.” First-time attendee Brian Davidson, national sales manager, Alsco Inc., added that the summit was, “extremely beneficial to say current, see other industry partners and hear about new developments such as AI.”

Next year’s Summit will be held on November 18, 2025 in Boston, MA. For more information about TRSA and future events, please visit www.trsa.org.

Posted: November 26, 2024

Source: TRSA