Verlo Mattress® Announces New Partnership With Culp, Inc. 

MILWAUKEE — October 1, 2024 — Verlo Mattress®, a supplier of customizable, American-made and locally crafted mattresses, today announced an exciting new partnership with Culp Inc. Beginning this fall, Verlo Mattress retail stores nationwide and online will feature Culp manufactured covers for their zipper cover line of mattresses. The zipper cover is a key component of Verlo’s Lifetime Comfort Guarantee, allowing in-home mattress adjustments without the hassle of returning the mattress to the factory, offering an unparalleled level of convenience. This partnership solidifies Verlo’s commitment to comfort, innovation, and working with the best in the industry.

“At Verlo Mattress, we are always striving to offer the highest quality sleep solutions for our customers, and our partnership with Culp allows us to enhance our product offerings with world-class fabrics and innovative designs,” said Dirk Stallmann, president of Verlo Mattress. “Culp’s high-performance materials and technical knowledge align perfectly with our commitment to providing customizable and durable products that ensure a better night’s sleep.”

Culp is known for producing cutting-edge fabrics and covers that combine innovative design with advanced performance. The company’s focus on environmentally mindful production processes further supports Verlo’s commitment to quality and environmental responsibility. Culp’s offerings are designed to be durable, comfortable and breathable, providing an exceptional foundation for Verlo’s customizable mattresses and bedding products.

The new partnership will feature Verlo’s zipper cover mattress models, delivering a superior sleep experience through advanced technology, comfort and durability.

“Culp is excited to partner with Verlo Mattress in creating a new level of comfort and innovation for consumers,” said Tommy Bruno, president of Culp Home Fashions. “With our shared dedication to quality and craftsmanship, we look forward to bringing our responsibly made, high-performance products to Verlo’s loyal customer base.”

Posted: October 7, 2024

Source: Verlo Mattress®