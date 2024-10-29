RE&UP Recycling Technologies (Netherlands) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH; Switzerland — October 29, 2024 — RE&UP Recycling Technologies is the circular-tech company reshaping the traditional textile-to-textile paradigm. By producing Next-Gen Cotton and Next-Gen Polyester that maintain the same performance as virgin fibres, it brings circular solutions to life, addressing the planet’s most pressing challenges.

Earlier this year RE&UP won the ITMF Start-up Award 2024 which the company received on the occasion of the ITMF Annual Conference 2024 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “welcoming RE&UP Recycling Technologies as a new corporate member of ITMF is a mutually beneficial step. For ITMF members it is valuable to have a company in the membership that is working on a very important technology that is crucial to scale up the industry’s circularity efforts. For RE&UP, membership with ITMF provides additional access to relevant data and a unique international network.”

Mr. Andreas Dorner, General Manager of RE&UP Recycling Technologies, emphasized that “becoming a member of ITMF, RE&UP is joining a unique organisation that provides important data that allows us to better assess the short-term and long-term evolution of the textile industry. Furthermore, ITMF’s members are from along the entire textile value chain from around the world. This helps in building an international professional network that is even more important when it comes to circularity.”

For more information about RE&UP Recycling Technologies, please go to https://reandup.com/

For more information about ITMF, please go to www.itmf.org

Posted: October 29, 2024

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)