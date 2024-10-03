NCTO Urgently Calls On President Biden To Intervene In The Port Strike Exacerbating The Impact On The U.S. Textile Industry Hard-Hit By Hurricane Helene

WASHINGTON, D.C. — October 3, 2024 — National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) President and CEO Kim Glas sent a letter to President Joseph Biden today asking his administration to intervene in the East and Gulf Coast ports strike that is exacerbating the economic distress facing the U.S. textile industry, which has been hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

See the full letter here.

“We respectfully ask that you urge the parties to reach a reasonable, fair, and expeditious conclusion given your role as a key negotiator and intermediary. The strike at East Coast and Gulf ports threatens not only our domestic competitiveness but also that of the broader Western Hemisphere textile and apparel co-production chain, which supports 2 million workers and $40 billion in annual two-way trade,” the letter reads.

Seventy percent of U.S. textile exports are shipped to the industry’s Western Hemisphere free trade agreement partners, who in turn produce finished apparel and home textile products for the U.S. market.

“The strike comes at a particularly difficult time when American textile manufacturers are reeling from the destruction of Hurricane Helene. Several companies have been hard hit as a result of this tragedy—some with severe structural damage and others with idled plants” the letter continues. “The industry’s main concern right now is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees and their families. This strike couldn’t come at a worse time as the industry has seen the closure of 21 plants in the last 18 months. We appreciate your leadership in helping mitigate supply chain challenges, as well as your work in support of working families and your work on behalf of the U.S. textile industry. We ask for your urgent assistance in helping to end these widespread supply chain disruptions so that our industry can have a fighting chance to regain its footing amid other serious and ongoing challenges.”

Posted: October 2, 2024

Source: National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)