Heberlein Technology (Switzerland) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZURICH, Switzerland — October 14, 2024 — Founded in 1835, Heberlein Technology is a provider of air interlacing and air texturing jets for synthetic continuous filament yarns. Heberlein’s core competence is the development and production of highly specialized key components for process-optimized treatment and finishing of synthetic yarns — especially filaments.

Christian Schindler, director general of ITMF, stated that “ITMF is delighted to welcome Heberlein Technology as a corporate member of ITMF. The value of ITMF is that the members are from different segments of the entire textile value chain including textile machinery and component producers. Heberlein’s expertise in air interlacing and air texturing jets for synthetic continuous filament yarns will widen and strengthen ITMF’s membership and expertise. Vice-versa, the access to other segments of the textile value chain will be beneficial to Heberlein Technology.”

Martin Zürcher, CEO of Heberlein Technology, pointed out that “joining ITMF means access to very informative statistics, survey, and reports that help to better understand the dynamics of the industry as well as access to a unique international network. ITMF conferences offer valuable information and the possibility to network with high-level industry representatives from the entire textile value chain.”

Posted: October 14, 2024

Source:The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)