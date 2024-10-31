Functional Contract Textiles: The Multi-Talents At Heimtextil 2025

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany— October 31, 2024 — Functional, reliable and innovative – this is how the products for the contract sector are presented at Heimtextil in Frankfurt from 14 to 17 January 2025. Interior designers, architects and hospitality experts awaits a broad and international range of textiles, specifically for use in public buildings and facilities.

From 14 to 17 January 2025, Heimtextil will be the first stop for architects, interior designers and hospitality experts looking for contract textiles. Here, they find the entire spectrum of textile furnishings in one place and at the same time an informative comprehensive programme, design and trend inspiration. Top international exhibitors and innovative newcomers present their latest products for the contract business. The entire textile spectrum is covered – from wallpapers, curtains and sun protection, upholstery and outdoor fabrics, bedding, bed linen, bathroom textiles, mattresses and sleeping systems, fibres and yarns to carpets.

‘Contract textiles are the champions league of home textiles. They are subject to the highest demands in terms of quality, functionality, safety and design. Year after year, our exhibitors outdo themselves with innovative products and further developments in functionality. This makes it all the more important to stay up-to-date, discover the most promising innovations and explore the new possibilities’, explains Bettina Bär, Director Heimtextil.

Whether in offices, hotels, restaurants, hospitals or public transport – textiles are an essential part of furnishings and fulfil important tasks. They provide comfort, influence the room atmosphere and are also real all-rounders. Flame-retardant, antimicrobial, water-repellent, dirt-repellent, lightfast, sound-absorbing, cooling and many other functionalities characterise contract textiles. After all, fire protection, hygiene standards and extreme areas of application demand absolute reliability in their properties. Exhibitors with corresponding products can be found quickly in the Interior.Architecture.Hospitality FINDER. An additional signet makes the relevant exhibition stands noticeable at the trade fair.

Visitors can expect offers from Atenzza Outdoor (Spain), Aydin Tekstil, Barine (Turkey), Bedding House (Netherlands), Cabanes & Ortuno (Spain), Elastron Portugal, Englisch Dekor (Austria), Futura Leathers (Italy), Gebrüder Munzert, Höpke Textiles (Germany), Indetex (Belgium), Indorama Ventures Fibers Germany, Kücüker Tekstil (Turkey), Lameirinho (Portugal), Marburger Tapetenfabrik (Germany), Martinelli Ginetto (Italy), Mundotêxtil (Portugal), OBB Oberbadische Bettfedernfabrik (Germany), Têxteis J.F. Almeida (Portugal), Textil Blanca 1941 (Spain) and The Wallfashion House (Belgium) among others.

‘We are looking forward to showcasing our new products and innovative technologies at Heimtextil. These include a textile fabric with water-based silicone protection which is resistant to external influences as well as modern and functional curtain solutions which have been developed specifically for the contract sector. Interior designers, architects and hospitality experts also find customised offers for their specific project requirements’, states Sabine Danneberg, Global Contract Sales Director at Höpke Textiles.

‘With a focus on sustainability, skin sensitivity and support for regenerative sleep, our range goes beyond standard bedding. This makes it particularly relevant for the contract sector. The listing in the Interior.Architecture.Hospitality FINDER gives us additional visibility. We look forward to meeting our customers again at Heimtextil 2025 and convincing new interested visitors of our ‘sleep enhancers’, says Petra Schweigert, Managing Partner at OBB Oberbadische Bettfedernfabrik.

Architects, interior designers and hospitality experts can also look forward to a programme tailored to their needs. This includes lectures and guided tours on topics such as AI and sustainability as well as unique special presentations. Absolute must-sees are the Interior.Architecture.Hospitality LIBRARY in Hall 4.0, the Trend Arena in Hall 3.0 and the ‘among-us’ installation by Patricia Urquiola in Hall 12.0.

Heimtextil 2025 takes place from 14 to 17 January 2025.

Posted: October 31, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH