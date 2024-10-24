Culp, Inc. Unveils Rebranding Initiative, New Logos, And Expanded Year-Round Design Center At Congdon Yards

HIGH POINT, N.C. — October 24, 2024 — Culp, Inc., along with its Culp Upholstery Fabrics division, is excited to announce a comprehensive rebranding initiative that includes new logos, an updated LiveSmart® brand, and an expanded year-round design center at Congdon Yards.

This initiative highlights CULP’s dedication to innovation, design, and performance, reinforcing its role as a leader in the home furnishings fabrics industry. The CULP Innovation Center at Congdon Yards serves as a collaborative hub, uniting the expertise of both the upholstery and mattress fabric divisions.

Key elements of the rebranding include:

New Logo and Visual Identity: Culp, Inc. and Culp Upholstery Fabrics have introduced redesigned logos that honor Culp’s long-standing legacy in the furniture industry while also showcasing its leadership in design. The modern fonts and color palette offer a fresh take on classic elements, with the “hero mark” featuring an abstract monogram of the letters spelling “CULP” symbolizing a contemporary interpretation of the vintage monogram concept.

Refreshed LiveSmart Brand: Culp is re-introducing its LiveSmart fabric line as a total performance line, with features ranging from specialized yarn systems to diverse protective finishes. LiveSmart meets needs in the Performance, Well Being and Sustainability categories, reflecting the evolving needs of its customers. New logos, point-of-sale materials, and marketing collateral have been developed to support the refreshed brand.

Expanded Year-Round Design Center and Permanent Executive Offices: Located at Congdon Yards, Culp’s year-round design center continues to serve as a resource for designers and merchandisers seeking inspiration or fabric selections. Now with enhanced features, the space showcases large-format fabric swatches under industrial-style ceilings with views of downtown High Point. The design center, which now also houses the company’s executive offices, is open 52 weeks a year and provides ongoing access to Culp’s latest collections and design trends.

These initiatives mark the next chapter in Culp’s more than 50-year history as a leader in fabric innovation. “Culp is fortunate to have both a rich legacy and a forward-thinking approach to the future. We are excited to share the next generation of our LiveSmart brand with customers and continue meeting the evolving needs of the home furnishings market,” said Mary Beth Hunsberger, president of Culp Upholstery Fabrics.

Posted: October 24, 2024

Source: Culp, Inc.