C&A Repurposes Denim By-products With Innovative Recycled Flooring For New Stores

DUSSELDORF, Germany — October 1, 2024 — C&A, one of Europe’s leading fashion retailers, is proud to introduce its latest innovation in more sustainable retail design: floors made with recycled denim fabric surplus, a pioneering effort to repurpose textile remnants for its new store locations. This innovative flooring solution debuted September 19, with the reopening of the C&A flagship store on Mariahilfer Strasse, one of the largest and most famous shopping streets in Vienna. The next store to feature the denim floor will be in the Parquesur shopping center in Leganés, Madrid, in December.

The flooring material is created using surplus denim material from C&A’s C&A’s FIT (Factory for Innovation in Textiles) in Mönchengladbach, with plans to incorporate denim collected from customers in the future. For each square meter of flooring, approximately one kilogram of denim off-cuts is recycled, contributing to a reduction in unused textiles while creating a striking design feature in stores.

European Innovation and Responsibly Sourced Materials

The denim floor was developed by the Swiss family enterprise LICO, utilizing denim fabric off-cuts, cork underlays from the bottling industry, and wood-based boards. To process the denim fibers into flooring, natural products, such as vegetable fats and natural rubber, are used. The flooring, specifically designed to withstand high-traffic retail environments, is being tested as an exclusive pilot project by C&A.

Produced in Europe by LICO, the flooring materials focus on more responsible sourcing, with 80 percent of the components made from recycled materials. The energy required for production comes from renewable sources, including LICO’s photovoltaic plant and local hydroelectric power plants.

The denim floor has been awarded the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and the Blue Angel ecolabel by the German federal government. It also won the Green Collection Award 2023.

Betty Kieß, chief communications officer, C&A Europe, said: “We are proud to pilot and test this innovative floor concept, which allows us to repurpose denim fabric off-cuts, while enhancing the in-store experience. This initiative reflects our deep-rooted commitment to reducing waste and driving forward our sustainability efforts, as well as our pioneering spirit. We continue to seek innovative ways to improve our store environments and make a positive impact.”

About the denim factory from C&A

The C&A FIT (Factory for Innovation in Textiles) is a pioneering facility located in Mönchengladbach, Germany, focused on reshaping industry standards for denim production through cutting-edge technology and more responsible practices. Established in 2021, the FIT factory produces around 1,000 pairs of jeans daily, utilizing advanced automation, digitalization, and electricity coming from renewable sources. The factory significantly reduces water consumption, using only 10-15 liters per pair of jeans compared to the industry average of 70 liters. Partnering with leading academic institutions and industry innovators, C&A’s FIT factory aims to set new benchmarks in textile production, bringing European-made, premium denim to customers in a more sustainable and efficient way.

Introducing ‘You Are Walking on Denim’

To raise awareness of the recycled denim flooring and engage customers, C&A launches the ‘You Are Walking on Denim’ campaign. Through creative video content and a presence on social media, the campaign highlights the innovative flooring concept. In-store, customers can scan QR codes embedded in the floor to learn more about the sustainable material they are walking on.

Posted October 1, 2024