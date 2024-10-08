Birla Carbon Selects Orangeburg County For First South Carolina Operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October 8, 2024 — Birla Carbon, a manufacturer and supplier of carbon solutions, today announced it selects Orangeburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $1 billion investment will create 124 new jobs.

With more than 160 years of experience, Birla Carbon is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon additives globally. The company currently operates 17 manufacturing facilities in 14 countries, providing solutions for rubber, plastics, coatings, inks and other niche industries.

Birla Carbon will construct a 435,000-square-foot building at the Tri-County Industrial Site in Orangeburg to serve as a next-generation, synthetic graphite continuous production facility. The new operation will supply anode active materials which is enough to support more than 40-gigawatt hours (GWh) battery plants. The initial phase will produce 25,000 tons of synthetic graphite annually to meet the projected demand for the electric vehicle, energy storage and defense markets.

Operations are expected to be online in 2026. Birla Carbon will be providing education and internship opportunities to build a pipeline of employees, as well as childcare subsidies to help new parents work at the company’s facility. Employment opportunities will be available in 2025.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“Birla Carbon is excited to join the state of South Carolina in making this significant investment that will contribute to the growth of this critical industry domestically,” said Birla Carbon President and CEO John Loudermilk. “As a global leader in our industry, we are constantly looking for opportunities to collaborate with like-minded partners that make a real difference. This plant is an investment in the future as the demand for electric vehicles and energy storage markets will only grow. The investment aligns with our purpose to ‘Share the Strength’ as we will create value and drive positive change, supporting our stakeholders, especially our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

“South Carolina’s strong economy and pro-business climate continue to attract major investments for our state,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Birla Carbon’s substantial $1 billion investment and the 124 new jobs it will create will have a transformative impact in Orangeburg County, and we look forward to the company’s success in our state.”

“When innovative global companies like Birla Carbon choose to invest in our state, it sends a message that South Carolina has the resources and workforce necessary for businesses to thrive,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We appreciate Birla Carbon’s significant investment in Orangeburg County and its confidence in South Carolina to be a partner for the future.”

“Orangeburg County is proud to welcome Birla Carbon to our growing community of innovative industries,” noted Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright. “With a capital investment of $1 billion and the creation of 124 new jobs, this advanced manufacturing facility, specializing in synthetic graphite, highlights our county’s immense potential and reinforces our commitment to fostering long-term economic growth. We look forward to the opportunities this will bring to our residents and the positive impact it will have on our community. On behalf of the county council and the citizens of Orangeburg County, we extend our gratitude to Birla Carbon for choosing Orangeburg as the home for this groundbreaking facility.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Birla Carbon to the Cooperative family,” said Tri-County Electric Cooperative CEO Chad Lowder. “This project reflects the strategic investments Tri-County Electric Cooperative has made in infrastructure and site development in Orangeburg County. The job creation and investment in our community will not only boost our local economy but also highlight our commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the region.”

FAST FACTS

Birla Carbon selects Orangeburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation.

The company’s $1 billion investment will create 124 new jobs.

Birla Carbon is a leading manufacturer and supplier of carbon solutions.

The company will be located at the Tri-County Industrial Site in Orangeburg, S.C.

Employment opportunities will be available in 2025.

Posted: October 8, 2024

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor