ACIMIT: Italian Textile Machinery At Expotextil Peru

MILAN— October 21, 2024 — Expotextil, the most relevant trade fair for the textile and clothing sector scheduled in Peru, will be held in Lima, from November 7 to 10. A delegation of Italian textile machinery manufacturers will also be present at Expotextil. Within the pavilion organized by Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, 14 Italian companies will exhibit, including the following 11 ACIMIT members: Color Service, Danti, Dettin, Ms Printing Solutions, Ferraro, Flainox, Ima, Salvadè, Santoni, Ugolini, Willy.

In Peru the textile and clothing industry is one of the driving sectors of the national economy. The Country is the world’s leading producer of alpaca fibers (over 80% of global production of this fiber is produced in Peru). Cotton cultivation and processing are also significant, particularly in the northern part of the Country. In 2023, Peru exported textile and clothing products worth a total of USD 1.87 billion, marking a 19.6% increase compared to the previous year.

“In a context of a needed technological renewal for Peruvian textiles,” said Marco Salvadè, president of ACIMIT, “the Italian attendance at Expotextil is strategic. The local textile industry needs to renew its machinery and raise the quality of its processes to stay competitive. Italian technology offers Peruvian companies suitable solutions for more efficient and resource-saving production.”

Over the years, the Peruvian textile industry has already benefited from partnerships with Italian textile machinery manufacturers. Peru is the second-largest market in South America for Italian manufacturers. In 2023, Italian textile machinery exports to Peru reached a value of around 18 million euros. In the first six months of 2024, Italian sales amounted to approximately 8 million euros.

Posted: October 21, 2024

Source: The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT)